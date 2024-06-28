Princess Anne leaves hospital after treatment for concussion

FILE - Britain's Princess Anne attends a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, at Place des Canadiens in Bretteville-l'Orgueilleuse, Normandy, France, Wednesday June 5, 2024. Buckingham Palace says Princess Anne has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate on Sunday, June 23, 2024. The 73-year-old sister of King Charles III has been hospitalized as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full recovery. (Aaron Chown/Pool via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 28, 2024 6:52 am.

Last Updated June 28, 2024 6:56 am.

LONDON (AP) — Princess Anne has left the hospital and returned to her southwestern England estate after an accident thought to involve a horse left her with a concussion.

The king’s 73-year-old sister had been to Southmead Hospital as a precautionary measure and is expected to make a full recovery after she was injured Sunday while walking at her Gatcombe Park estate. Her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, applauded the doctors and nurses for their care in a statement Friday.

“I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay,” Laurence said.

The cause of Anne’s injuries wasn’t clear, but doctors said her injuries were consistent with an impact from a horse’s head or legs.

___

The Associated Press



