Rain to kick off Canada Day long weekend but firework forecast looks good

It’ll be a wet start to the Canada Day weekend but things are expected to clear up in time for the festivities on Monday.

Showers will move in overnight before periods of rain, which could be intense at times, and thunderstorms are expected for the rest of the day on Saturday. But that won’t mean much relief from heat. The high is expected to be 25 C with the humidex near 30.

“[It] could be quite intense thunderstorms with very strong winds and some hail,” 680News Radio meteorologist Jill Taylor said.

A slight chance of rain continues on Sunday, but sun and cloud is in the forecast for later in the day with a high of 21 C.

Beautiful weather is expected for Monday, mainly sunny and a high 22 C and that will continue through the evening.

“Fireworks weather, mainly clear, light wind and a temperature near 16 C Monday night,” added Taylor.

There are lots of festivities planned for this weekend including the Toronto Pride Parade on Sunday, which will be happening rain or shine.