Rain to kick off Canada Day long weekend but firework forecast looks good

Canada Day fireworks in Toronto on July 1, 2016.
Canada Day fireworks in Toronto on July 1, 2016. GETTY IMAGES/LightRocket/Roberto Machado Noa © 2016 Roberto Machado Noa

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 28, 2024 5:49 am.

Last Updated June 28, 2024 6:10 am.

It’ll be a wet start to the Canada Day weekend but things are expected to clear up in time for the festivities on Monday.

Showers will move in overnight before periods of rain, which could be intense at times, and thunderstorms are expected for the rest of the day on Saturday. But that won’t mean much relief from heat. The high is expected to be 25 C with the humidex near 30.

“[It] could be quite intense thunderstorms with very strong winds and some hail,” 680News Radio meteorologist Jill Taylor said.

A slight chance of rain continues on Sunday, but sun and cloud is in the forecast for later in the day with a high of 21 C.

Beautiful weather is expected for Monday, mainly sunny and a high 22 C and that will continue through the evening.

“Fireworks weather, mainly clear, light wind and a temperature near 16 C Monday night,” added Taylor.

There are lots of festivities planned for this weekend including the Toronto Pride Parade on Sunday, which will be happening rain or shine.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Canada Day and Pride
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Canada Day and Pride

The long weekend in Toronto will be ripe with activities with Canada Day and the Pride parade taking place. Keep in mind, there will be some closures due to the statutory holiday on Monday. Fireworks...

2h ago

LCBO stores to close for 14 days if workers go on strike
LCBO stores to close for 14 days if workers go on strike

The LCBO says stores will close for two weeks as part of its strike preparedness plan should workers walk off the job next week. The provincial wine and spirits retailer says while bargaining is continuing...

14h ago

7.2 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Peru
7.2 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Peru

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake shook the southern coast of Peru early Friday. Authorities say there are no immediate reports of casualties. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake occurred at 12:36...

2h ago

MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam removes fencing around Ontario Science Centre, politicians urge reversal of closure
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam removes fencing around Ontario Science Centre, politicians urge reversal of closure

Toronto NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam took matters into their own hands as opposition parties work to urge the provincial government to reserve the decision to close the Ontario Science Centre. Following...

16h ago

Top Stories

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Canada Day and Pride
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Canada Day and Pride

The long weekend in Toronto will be ripe with activities with Canada Day and the Pride parade taking place. Keep in mind, there will be some closures due to the statutory holiday on Monday. Fireworks...

2h ago

LCBO stores to close for 14 days if workers go on strike
LCBO stores to close for 14 days if workers go on strike

The LCBO says stores will close for two weeks as part of its strike preparedness plan should workers walk off the job next week. The provincial wine and spirits retailer says while bargaining is continuing...

14h ago

7.2 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Peru
7.2 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Peru

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake shook the southern coast of Peru early Friday. Authorities say there are no immediate reports of casualties. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake occurred at 12:36...

2h ago

MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam removes fencing around Ontario Science Centre, politicians urge reversal of closure
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam removes fencing around Ontario Science Centre, politicians urge reversal of closure

Toronto NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam took matters into their own hands as opposition parties work to urge the provincial government to reserve the decision to close the Ontario Science Centre. Following...

16h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Business Report: Boeing sanctioned by U.S. officials
Business Report: Boeing sanctioned by U.S. officials

Boeing has been sanctioned by the NTSB. Plus, Amazon joins a rare group of companies, and some American bars are starting to ban younger customers. Fil Martino explains.

13h ago

1:10
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam takes down fence at Ontario Science Centre
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam takes down fence at Ontario Science Centre

As opposition parties urge Premier Doug Ford to reverse the closure of the Ontario Science Centre, NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam took matters into their own hands, taking down one of the fences outside it.

17h ago

2:02
Video shows Toronto store employees disarm robbery suspect
Video shows Toronto store employees disarm robbery suspect

Security video that shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to the employee who fought to protect himself and the store.
2:33
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs

With less than 5 per cent of the Science Centre roof in need of repairs, the firm that designed the building says a full closure is unnecessary. As Tina Yazdani reports, they offered to pay for repairs.

2:28
WestJet CEO: union “divorced from reality”
WestJet CEO: union “divorced from reality”

The union representing WestJet mechanics have served strike notice, meaning workers could be off the job Friday night. The airline’s CEO says their offer is raises of 22% over 4 years, something any other union would accept.
More Videos