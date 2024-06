The Toronto Raptors are prepared to sign guard Immanuel Quickley to a long-term deal after a productive half-season with the team.

According to The Athletic and ESPN, Quickley plans to sign a five-year, $175-million deal with the club.

The 25-year-old was acquired by the Raptors last season in a trade that sent OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks.

