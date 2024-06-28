Scorching heat in the US Southwest kills three migrants in the desert near the Arizona-Mexico border

FILE - The border between the United States and Mexico, at right, cuts through the Sonoran Desert at the base of the Baboquivari Mountains, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, near Sasabe, Ariz. The bodies of three Mexican migrants have brern found Wednesday, June 27, 2024, in the Sonoran Desert near the Arizona-Mexico border as temperatures hit the triple digits across parts of the Southwest. (AP Photo/Giovanna Dell'Orto, File)

By Anita Snow, The Associated Press

Posted June 28, 2024 3:32 pm.

Last Updated June 28, 2024 3:43 pm.

PHOENIX (AP) — Three Mexican migrants have died in the Sonoran Desert in Arizona near the U.S.-Mexico border as high temperatures soar well into the triple digits across parts of the Southwest.

The U.S. Border Patrol reported Friday that the bodies of two men, ages 44 and 18, and a 17-year-old girl were found in the desert early Wednesday in an area called Sheep Mountain, which is in southwestern Arizona on the Barry M. Goldwater Range, a remote military training area near the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge.

A rescue beacon for migrants to call for help had been activated, setting off a search by land and air. Another member of the group of four was found alive. The bodies were taken to the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies. The Mexican Consulate was notified.

The high temperatures this week in Arizona’s lower deserts and Phoenix this week have been averaging 110 to 115 degrees Fahrenheit (43 to 46 C) as the region swelters through an excessive heat watch that extends into the Lower Colorado Valley and southeastern California. In Las Vegas, where the high was expected to hit 103 degrees F (39 C) on Friday, the National Weather Service said hotter than normal temperatures in the triple digits are expected over the next week because of a ridge of high pressure over the western United States.

Those kinds of temperatures can spell danger for people who are outside in the sun for hours.

“The terrain along the border is extreme, the relentless summer heat is severe, and remote areas where smugglers bring migrants is unforgiving,” said Deputy Border Chief Patrol Agent Justin De La Torre of the agency’s Tucson Sector. ”Far too many people who made the decision to place their lives into the hands of the criminal organizations have died of dehydration, and heat stroke.”

In Maricopa County, which encompasses Phoenix, there have been six heat-related deaths reported so far this year. Another 111 deaths are being investigated for possible heat causes. In Pima County, home to Tucson, the medical examiner’s office reports that there have been eight heat-related deaths confirmed so far this year for that county and several small rural ones it handles.

Maricopa County public health officials confirm there were a staggering 645 heat-related deaths last year in the jurisdiction of about 4.5 million people — more than 50% higher than 2022 and another consecutive annual record in arid metro Phoenix.

That report alarmed officials in America’s hottest big metro, raising concerns about how to better protect vulnerable groups from the blistering heat.

Anita Snow, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible
Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible

The Canadian Airport Workers Union, which represents workers at Toronto Pearson airport, announced on June 22 a tentative deal was reached.

38m ago

Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus
Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus

A statement issued by Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office Friday morning confirmed he removed Goldie Ghamari from the party's caucus.

1h ago

New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents
New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents

Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach stands charged with sexually assaulting seven additional complainants from 1977 to as recently as February, court documents filed Friday show, bringing the total...

25m ago

Toronto staff looking into Ontario's legal duties, if any, to operate science centre
Toronto staff looking into Ontario's legal duties, if any, to operate science centre

Toronto city staff are looking into what legal requirements the province may have to operate or maintain the Ontario Science Centre, after Premier Doug Ford's government abruptly shuttered the facility...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible
Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible

The Canadian Airport Workers Union, which represents workers at Toronto Pearson airport, announced on June 22 a tentative deal was reached.

38m ago

Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus
Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus

A statement issued by Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office Friday morning confirmed he removed Goldie Ghamari from the party's caucus.

1h ago

New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents
New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents

Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach stands charged with sexually assaulting seven additional complainants from 1977 to as recently as February, court documents filed Friday show, bringing the total...

25m ago

Toronto staff looking into Ontario's legal duties, if any, to operate science centre
Toronto staff looking into Ontario's legal duties, if any, to operate science centre

Toronto city staff are looking into what legal requirements the province may have to operate or maintain the Ontario Science Centre, after Premier Doug Ford's government abruptly shuttered the facility...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
Premier Doug Ford removes MPP Goldie Ghamari from Ontario PC Party caucus
Premier Doug Ford removes MPP Goldie Ghamari from Ontario PC Party caucus

Premier Doug Ford has removed Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari from the Ontario PC Party caucus, citing in part "repeated instances of serious lapses in judgment."

2h ago

2:41
Business Report: Boeing sanctioned by U.S. officials
Business Report: Boeing sanctioned by U.S. officials

Boeing has been sanctioned by the NTSB. Plus, Amazon joins a rare group of companies, and some American bars are starting to ban younger customers. Fil Martino explains.

22h ago

1:10
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam takes down fence at Ontario Science Centre
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam takes down fence at Ontario Science Centre

As opposition parties urge Premier Doug Ford to reverse the closure of the Ontario Science Centre, NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam took matters into their own hands, taking down one of the fences outside it.
2:02
Video shows Toronto store employees disarm robbery suspect
Video shows Toronto store employees disarm robbery suspect

Security video that shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to the employee who fought to protect himself and the store.
2:33
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs

With less than 5 per cent of the Science Centre roof in need of repairs, the firm that designed the building says a full closure is unnecessary. As Tina Yazdani reports, they offered to pay for repairs.

More Videos