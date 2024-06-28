Shares of Trump Media & Technology rise following first presidential debate

FILE - Pedestrians walk past a Nasdaq window displaying news on Trump Media on March 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

By Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Posted June 28, 2024 9:32 am.

Last Updated June 28, 2024 9:56 am.

Shares of Trump Media, the owner of social networking site Truth Social, jumped 5% at the opening bell Friday after the first U.S. presidential debate, with some investors believing it could become a bigger mouthpiece for the former president if he is re-elected.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump clashed Thursday evening on topics including abortion, immigration and the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Biden’s performance was largely seen as uneven, particularly early on. He tried repeatedly to confront Trump, who countered Biden’s criticism by leaning into falsehoods about the economy, illegal immigration and his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

In political futures markets, where investors can put money on the political fates of candidates, Biden’s odds of remaining the Democratic party’s nominee slid 29% after the debate.

Citi analysts said Friday there may be increased interest in Trump Media & Technology based on news headlines following the debate.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology have been buffeted during Trump’s run for president and swung wildly a day after Trump’s conviction in his hush money trial.

A New York jury found Trump guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to a porn actor who said the two had sex.

The stock, which trades under the ticker symbol “DJT,” has been extraordinarily volatile since its debut in late March, joining the group of meme stocks that are prone to ricochet from highs to lows as small-pocketed investors attempt to catch an upward momentum swing at the right time.

The stock has tripled this year, in the process frequently making double-digit percentage moves either higher or lower on a single day. It peaked at nearly $80 in intraday trading on March 26. For context, the S&P 500 is up almost 10% year to date.

Trump Media & Technology reported in May that it lost more than $300 million last quarter, according to its first earnings report as a publicly traded company.

Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus
Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus

A statement issued by Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office Friday morning confirmed he removed Goldie Ghamari from the party's caucus.

21m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Canada Day and Pride
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Canada Day and Pride

The long weekend in Toronto will be ripe with activities with Canada Day and the Pride parade taking place. Keep in mind, there will be some closures due to the statutory holiday on Monday. Fireworks...

5h ago

Man taken to hospital after interaction with police in Mississauga, watchdog investigating
Man taken to hospital after interaction with police in Mississauga, watchdog investigating

Peel Regional Police officers were called to the area of Elmwood Avenue and Lakeshore Road East in Mississauga at around 1:50 a.m. on Friday.

53m ago

Wexford soccer group helps refugee youth adjust to life in Toronto
Wexford soccer group helps refugee youth adjust to life in Toronto

One soccer group in the Scarborough suburb of Wexford is helping make the move to Toronto a little easier for refugees and other newcomers. "The area that we're in, we have a lot of families, refugees...

12m ago

Top Stories

Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus
Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus

A statement issued by Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office Friday morning confirmed he removed Goldie Ghamari from the party's caucus.

21m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Canada Day and Pride
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Canada Day and Pride

The long weekend in Toronto will be ripe with activities with Canada Day and the Pride parade taking place. Keep in mind, there will be some closures due to the statutory holiday on Monday. Fireworks...

5h ago

Man taken to hospital after interaction with police in Mississauga, watchdog investigating
Man taken to hospital after interaction with police in Mississauga, watchdog investigating

Peel Regional Police officers were called to the area of Elmwood Avenue and Lakeshore Road East in Mississauga at around 1:50 a.m. on Friday.

53m ago

Wexford soccer group helps refugee youth adjust to life in Toronto
Wexford soccer group helps refugee youth adjust to life in Toronto

One soccer group in the Scarborough suburb of Wexford is helping make the move to Toronto a little easier for refugees and other newcomers. "The area that we're in, we have a lot of families, refugees...

12m ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Business Report: Boeing sanctioned by U.S. officials
Business Report: Boeing sanctioned by U.S. officials

Boeing has been sanctioned by the NTSB. Plus, Amazon joins a rare group of companies, and some American bars are starting to ban younger customers. Fil Martino explains.

16h ago

1:10
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam takes down fence at Ontario Science Centre
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam takes down fence at Ontario Science Centre

As opposition parties urge Premier Doug Ford to reverse the closure of the Ontario Science Centre, NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam took matters into their own hands, taking down one of the fences outside it.

20h ago

2:02
Video shows Toronto store employees disarm robbery suspect
Video shows Toronto store employees disarm robbery suspect

Security video that shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to the employee who fought to protect himself and the store.
2:33
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs

With less than 5 per cent of the Science Centre roof in need of repairs, the firm that designed the building says a full closure is unnecessary. As Tina Yazdani reports, they offered to pay for repairs.

2:28
WestJet CEO: union “divorced from reality”
WestJet CEO: union “divorced from reality”

The union representing WestJet mechanics have served strike notice, meaning workers could be off the job Friday night. The airline’s CEO says their offer is raises of 22% over 4 years, something any other union would accept.
More Videos