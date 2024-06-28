Slovak train and bus collision that killed 7 was likely caused by human error, minister says

Firefighters vehicles and emergency vehicles on the site of the collision of a bus with a train near the town of Nove Zamky, Slovakia, Thursday, June 27, 2024. Officials in Slovakia says that a train traveling from the Czech capital of Prague to the Hungarian capital of Budapest collided with a bus in southern Slovakia, leaving at least five people dead and five injured. Police and railway officials say that more than 100 people were aboard the Eurocity train when the accident took place shortly after 5 p.m. (1500 GMT) in the town of Nove Zamky. (Henrich Misovic/TASR via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 28, 2024 6:37 am.

Last Updated June 28, 2024 6:42 am.

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — A collision between a EuroCity train with a bus in southern Slovakia that left seven people dead was likely caused by human error, the Slovak transport minister said on Friday.

Some 200 people were aboard the train traveling from the Czech capital of Prague crossing through Slovakia on its way to the Hungarian capital of Budapest when the accident took place shortly Thursday after 5 p.m. (1500 GMT) at a crossing near the town of Nove Zamky.

The train engine caught fire after the crash while the bus was badly damaged and broke into two parts.

All of the deaths were aboard the bus.

The minister, Jozef Ráž, said that heavy rains hit the area on Wednesday, the day before the crash, forcing the closure of the railroad track to all traffic.

Preliminary results from the investigation showed no technical or systemic errors had occurred, Ráž said.

“It was likely an individual human error which caused the train to appear on a track where it wasn’t supposed to be,” he said.

Five injured people from the bus were transported to hospitals in nearby towns and cities. The local hospital was closed Thursday because of flooding from the heavy rain overnight.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Canada Day and Pride
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Canada Day and Pride

The long weekend in Toronto will be ripe with activities with Canada Day and the Pride parade taking place. Keep in mind, there will be some closures due to the statutory holiday on Monday. Fireworks...

2h ago

LCBO stores to close for 14 days if workers go on strike
LCBO stores to close for 14 days if workers go on strike

The LCBO says stores will close for two weeks as part of its strike preparedness plan should workers walk off the job next week. The provincial wine and spirits retailer says while bargaining is continuing...

14h ago

7.2 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Peru
7.2 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Peru

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake shook the southern coast of Peru early Friday. Authorities say there are no immediate reports of casualties. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake occurred at 12:36...

2h ago

Rain to kick off Canada Day long weekend but firework forecast looks good
Rain to kick off Canada Day long weekend but firework forecast looks good

It'll be a wet start to the Canada Day weekend but things are expected to clear up in time for the festivities on Monday. Showers will move in overnight before periods of rain, which could be intense...

1h ago

Top Stories

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Canada Day and Pride
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Canada Day and Pride

The long weekend in Toronto will be ripe with activities with Canada Day and the Pride parade taking place. Keep in mind, there will be some closures due to the statutory holiday on Monday. Fireworks...

2h ago

LCBO stores to close for 14 days if workers go on strike
LCBO stores to close for 14 days if workers go on strike

The LCBO says stores will close for two weeks as part of its strike preparedness plan should workers walk off the job next week. The provincial wine and spirits retailer says while bargaining is continuing...

14h ago

7.2 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Peru
7.2 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Peru

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake shook the southern coast of Peru early Friday. Authorities say there are no immediate reports of casualties. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake occurred at 12:36...

2h ago

Rain to kick off Canada Day long weekend but firework forecast looks good
Rain to kick off Canada Day long weekend but firework forecast looks good

It'll be a wet start to the Canada Day weekend but things are expected to clear up in time for the festivities on Monday. Showers will move in overnight before periods of rain, which could be intense...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Business Report: Boeing sanctioned by U.S. officials
Business Report: Boeing sanctioned by U.S. officials

Boeing has been sanctioned by the NTSB. Plus, Amazon joins a rare group of companies, and some American bars are starting to ban younger customers. Fil Martino explains.

13h ago

1:10
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam takes down fence at Ontario Science Centre
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam takes down fence at Ontario Science Centre

As opposition parties urge Premier Doug Ford to reverse the closure of the Ontario Science Centre, NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam took matters into their own hands, taking down one of the fences outside it.

17h ago

2:02
Video shows Toronto store employees disarm robbery suspect
Video shows Toronto store employees disarm robbery suspect

Security video that shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to the employee who fought to protect himself and the store.
2:33
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs

With less than 5 per cent of the Science Centre roof in need of repairs, the firm that designed the building says a full closure is unnecessary. As Tina Yazdani reports, they offered to pay for repairs.

2:28
WestJet CEO: union “divorced from reality”
WestJet CEO: union “divorced from reality”

The union representing WestJet mechanics have served strike notice, meaning workers could be off the job Friday night. The airline’s CEO says their offer is raises of 22% over 4 years, something any other union would accept.
More Videos