S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets climb higher

A sign board displays the TSX level in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 28, 2024 11:37 am.

Last Updated June 28, 2024 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy and utility stocks, while U.S. stock markets climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 12.20 points at 21,929.96.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 106.19 points at 39,270.25. The S&P 500 index was up 18.77 points at 5,501.64, while the Nasdaq composite was up 67.31 points at 17,925.99.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.06 cents US compared with 73.05 cents US on Thursday.

The August crude oil contract was down 44 cents at US$81.30 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down four cents at US$2.64 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up $1.40 at US$2,338.00 an ounce and the September copper contract was up six cents at US$4.41 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

