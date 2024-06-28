Supreme Court rejects Trump ally Steve Bannon’s bid to delay prison sentence

The U.S Supreme Court is seen, Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

By Lindsay Whitehurst, The Associated Press

Posted June 28, 2024 2:40 pm.

Last Updated June 28, 2024 2:56 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a bid to delay a prison sentence for longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon as he appeals his conviction for defying a subpoena in the congressional investigation into the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Bannon filed an emergency appeal after a judge ordered him to report to prison July 1 for a four-month sentence for defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. The court previously denied a similar request from another Trump aide.

The appeal was originally directed to Chief Justice John Roberts, who oversees such requests from Washington. He referred it to the full court.

The court rejected it without explanation, as is typical. There were no noted dissents.

Defense attorneys have argued the case raises issues that should be examined by the Supreme Court, including Bannon’s previous lawyer’s belief that the subpoena was invalid because former President Donald Trump had asserted executive privilege. Prosecutors, though, say Bannon had left the White House years before and Trump had never invoked executive privilege in front of the committee.

A jury found Bannon guilty nearly two years ago of two counts of contempt of Congress: one for refusing to sit for a deposition with the Jan. 6 House Committee and a second for refusing to provide documents related to his involvement in the Republican ex-president’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols allowed Bannon to stay free while he appealed but recently ordered him to report to prison after an appeals court panel upheld his contempt of Congress convictions. The panel later rejected Bannon’s bid to avoid reporting to prison.

Bannon is expected to appeal his conviction to the full appeals court, and Republican House leaders have put their support behind stepping in to assert the Jan. 6 committee was improperly created, effectively trying to deem the subpoena Bannon received as illegitimate.

Another Trump aide, trade adviser Peter Navarro, has also been convicted of contempt of Congress. He reported to prison in March to serve his four-month sentence after the Supreme Court refused his bid to delay the sentence.

Bannon is also facing criminal charges in New York state court alleging he duped donors who gave money to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Bannon has pleaded not guilty to money laundering, conspiracy, fraud and other charges, and that trial has been postponed until at least the end of September.

___

Associated Press writer Farnoush Amiri contributed to this story.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court at https://apnews.com/hub/us-supreme-court.

Lindsay Whitehurst, The Associated Press



Top Stories

Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus
Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus

A statement issued by Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office Friday morning confirmed he removed Goldie Ghamari from the party's caucus.

1h ago

New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents
New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents

Court documents show billionaire businessman Frank Stronach stands accused of sexually assaulting seven additional complainants from 1977 to as recently as February. The documents filed today provide...

1h ago

Man taken to hospital after interaction with police in Mississauga, watchdog investigating
Man taken to hospital after interaction with police in Mississauga, watchdog investigating

Peel Regional Police officers were called to the area of Elmwood Avenue and Lakeshore Road East in Mississauga at around 1:50 a.m. on Friday.

1h ago

Suspect sought after Markham home riddled by 'multiple bullets'
Suspect sought after Markham home riddled by 'multiple bullets'

Police are searching for at least one suspect after multiple shots were fired at a Markham home early Friday morning. York Region police say they were called to a home in the area of Featherstone and...

1h ago

