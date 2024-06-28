Texas jury convicts driver over deaths of 8 people struck by SUV outside migrant shelter

FILE - Patty Limon watches her daughters Annaalexis Limon and Monica Limon place a Venezuelan flag, painted by Annaalexis, at a memorial where eight migrants were killed, and several others injured the day before while waiting at a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas, Monday, May 8, 2023. A Texas jury has found George Alvarez guilty of intoxication manslaughter, Friday, June 28, 2024 over the deaths of eight people who were struck by an SUV that plowed into a crowded bus stop outside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border. (AP Photo/Michael Gonzalez, File)

By Valerie Gonzalez, The Associated Press

Posted June 28, 2024 1:22 pm.

Last Updated June 28, 2024 1:26 pm.

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday found a driver guilty of intoxication manslaughter over the deaths of eight people who were struck by an SUV that plowed into a crowded bus stop outside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The verdict was handed down by a Cameron County jury more than a year after authorities say George Alvarez lost control of the vehicle after running a red light. The deadly scene happened in Brownsville, which has long been an epicenter for migration.

Alvarez was found guilty of eight counts of intoxication manslaughter at the end of a weeklong trial, said Edward Sandoval, a Cameron County prosecutor.

The sentencing phase of the trial was scheduled to begin later Friday. He faces up to 160 years in prison.

A shelter operator said victims struck by the vehicle had been waiting for the bus to return to downtown Brownsville after spending the night at the overnight shelter. Authorities said at the time that Alvarez tried to flee but was held down by several people at the scene.

Valerie Gonzalez, The Associated Press





