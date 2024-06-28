Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible

It’s been a week since a tentative deal was reached, but the union representing almost 3,000 private-sector security screeners at Toronto Pearson airport confirms its members have overwhelmingly rejected it.

GardaWorld, which employs the screeners, said in a statement to CityNews that it remains committed to reaching an agreement.

“We remain optimistic that through open and constructive negotiation, we will reach an agreement that reflects the values and goals of all.”



The initial deal called for workers to receive a 24-per-cent wage increase over the next three years.

The workers are responsible for screening passengers and their belongings.

In November, the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) announced GardaWorld won a bid process to provide screening services at certain airports in the central and eastern regions of the country. The two five-year contracts worth up to $2.66 billion started in April.

Should a strike happen, it comes at a pivotal time for Toronto Pearson International Airport as the number of passengers ramps up with summer vacations beginning.