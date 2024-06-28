Tow truck drivers required to have certificate to operate as of July 1

As of July 1, all tow truck drivers and vehicle storage operators in Ontario will be required to have a certificate to operate.

In order to receive or maintain a certificate, provincial officials said the drivers will be required to complete a mandatory training program and complete a criminal record check.

The regulations, which were made into law through the Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act, 2021, allow consumers to be able to choose the company that tows their vehicle (unless directed by police) and request a driver’s proof of certificate.

Tow truck drivers will also be required to provide information on the maximum fees they are permitted to charge and take the customer’s vehicle to the desired location using the most direct route.

Officials said this will help protect drivers against fraudulent towing companies.

“While the vast majority of Ontario’s towing industry operates in good faith, bad actors have preyed on vulnerable drivers for too long,” said Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria.

Authorities said drivers found operating without a certification would face fines, possible vehicle impounding and the risk of forfeiting future certification.

The certificate status of a tow truck operator, along with rates, can be verified by the ministry’s online portal.