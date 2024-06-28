Trial judges dismiss North Carolina redistricting lawsuit over right to ‘fair elections’

By Gary D. Robertson, The Associated Press

Posted June 28, 2024 6:02 pm.

Last Updated June 28, 2024 6:12 pm.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina trial judges have dismissed a lawsuit challenging redrawn legislative and congressional district lines on the argument that they run afoul of an indirect constitutional right to “fair elections.” The judges said a recent affirmation still applies — that redistricting policy decisions are left to the General Assembly, not the courts.

In an order released Friday, the Superior Court judges threw out the complaint filed in January by several voters who attempt to block enforcement of redistricting that they said creates outsized preferences that favor one side — in this case benefitting Republicans.

In a 2023 ruling by the state Supreme Court, the GOP majority said the judiciary lacked authority to declare redistricting maps as illegal partisan gerrymanders. They also said that redistricting was a political matter the judicial branch must stay out of, save for challenges on specific limitations.

The voters’ lawyer argued in a court hearing earlier this month that the 2023 decision didn’t apply to his lawsuit, which described an implicit though unspecified right within the state constitution to fair elections. The lawsuit cites specific language in the constitution that “elections shall be often held” and that “all elections shall be free.”

But the order signed Superior Court Judges Jeffery Foster, Angela Pickett and Ashley Gore reads that the 2023 opinion by the Supreme Court still controls the outcome in this case. That’s the argument also made by Republican legislative leaders who were among the lawsuit defendants.

“The issues raised by Plaintiffs are clearly of a political nature,” the order dated Thursday said. “There is not a judicially discoverable or manageable standard by which to decide them, and resolution by the Panel would require us to make policy determinations that are better suited for the policymaking branch of government, namely, the General Assembly.”

Spokespeople for state House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger, as well as a representative for the plaintiffs, did not immediately respond to emails late Friday seeking a response to the dismissal. The plaintiffs can appeal the decision.

The lawsuit is among four filed in North Carolina to challenge congressional and legislative boundaries drawn by the GOP-dominated General Assembly last fall for use in elections through 2030 that favor Republicans electorally. The other three, still pending, were filed in federal court and focus on claims of illegal racial gerrymandering.

The “fair elections” lawsuit focuses on a handful of districts. Each of the three judges hearing the lawsuit are registered Republicans. Chief Justice Paul Newby, a Republican who wrote the prevailing opinion in the 2023 redistricting ruling, chooses three-judge panels to hear such cases.

Gary D. Robertson, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible
Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible

The Canadian Airport Workers Union, which represents workers at Toronto Pearson airport, announced on June 22 a tentative deal was reached.

3h ago

Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus
Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus

A statement issued by Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office Friday morning confirmed he removed Goldie Ghamari from the party's caucus.

2h ago

'We need new leadership': Pressure mounts for Trudeau to step down
'We need new leadership': Pressure mounts for Trudeau to step down

The reverberations from a stunning Liberal byelection loss in the Toronto-St. Paul’s riding continue to be felt, with some former supporters of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau -- including a current member...

1h ago

New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents
New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents

Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach stands charged with sexually assaulting seven additional complainants from 1977 to as recently as February, court documents filed Friday show, bringing the total...

3h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible
Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible

The Canadian Airport Workers Union, which represents workers at Toronto Pearson airport, announced on June 22 a tentative deal was reached.

3h ago

Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus
Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus

A statement issued by Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office Friday morning confirmed he removed Goldie Ghamari from the party's caucus.

2h ago

'We need new leadership': Pressure mounts for Trudeau to step down
'We need new leadership': Pressure mounts for Trudeau to step down

The reverberations from a stunning Liberal byelection loss in the Toronto-St. Paul’s riding continue to be felt, with some former supporters of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau -- including a current member...

1h ago

New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents
New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents

Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach stands charged with sexually assaulting seven additional complainants from 1977 to as recently as February, court documents filed Friday show, bringing the total...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
Premier Doug Ford removes MPP Goldie Ghamari from Ontario PC Party caucus
Premier Doug Ford removes MPP Goldie Ghamari from Ontario PC Party caucus

Premier Doug Ford has removed Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari from the Ontario PC Party caucus, citing in part "repeated instances of serious lapses in judgment."

5h ago

2:41
Business Report: Boeing sanctioned by U.S. officials
Business Report: Boeing sanctioned by U.S. officials

Boeing has been sanctioned by the NTSB. Plus, Amazon joins a rare group of companies, and some American bars are starting to ban younger customers. Fil Martino explains.
1:10
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam takes down fence at Ontario Science Centre
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam takes down fence at Ontario Science Centre

As opposition parties urge Premier Doug Ford to reverse the closure of the Ontario Science Centre, NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam took matters into their own hands, taking down one of the fences outside it.
2:02
Video shows Toronto store employees disarm robbery suspect
Video shows Toronto store employees disarm robbery suspect

Security video that shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to the employee who fought to protect himself and the store.
2:33
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs

With less than 5 per cent of the Science Centre roof in need of repairs, the firm that designed the building says a full closure is unnecessary. As Tina Yazdani reports, they offered to pay for repairs.

More Videos