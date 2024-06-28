Warren Buffett donates again to the Gates Foundation but will cut the charity off after his death

FILE - Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, right, looks at Microsoft founder and Berkshire board member Bill Gates during an interview with Liz Claman of the Fox Business Network in Omaha, Neb., May 7, 2012. Buffett announced another $5.3 billion in charitable gifts Friday, June 28, 2024, but in a major shift of his longtime giving plan, he says he plans to cut off donations to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation after his death and let his three children decide how to distribute the rest of his $128 billion fortune. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

By Josh Funk, The Associated Press

Posted June 28, 2024 3:16 pm.

Last Updated June 28, 2024 4:12 pm.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Investor Warren Buffett announced another $5.3 billion in charitable gifts Friday, but in a major shift of his longtime giving plan he said he plans to cut off donations to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation after his death and let his three children decide how to distribute the rest of his $128 billion fortune.

Buffett laid out his new plan for his estate in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. The 93-year-old billionaire who leads Berkshire Hathaway didn’t immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press on Friday about his plan that calls for Howard, Susie and Peter Buffett to unanimously agree where to give his Berkshire Hathaway stock after his death.

Buffett has given about $55 billion worth of Berkshire stock to five foundations since he outlined his giving plan in 2006, with the biggest share by far going to the Gates Foundation. The other four foundations are affiliated with his family, including the ones each of his children run.

“The Gates Foundation has no money coming after my death,” said Buffett, who left the Gates Foundation’s board in 2021 after Bill Gates, one of his best friends, announced he and Melinda French Gates were divorcing. French Gates left the Gates Foundation earlier this year.

In his initial pledge to the Gates Foundation in 2006, Buffett wrote that he planned to include the foundation in his will. “I will soon write a new will that will provide for a continuance of this commitment — by distribution of the remaining earmarked shares or in some other manner — after my death,” he wrote then, referring to the annual gifts of Berkshire Hathaway stock that he was pledging.

But Buffett said in a statement Friday that his original pledges are only good until his death.

Buffett will leave it up to his kids to decide what to do with his Berkshire stock, much like he does now when he lets the foundations decide how to use his gifts. He said they already know the goal of his giving.

“It should be used to help the people that haven’t been as lucky as we have been,” Buffett told the Journal. “There’s eight billion people in the world, and me and my kids, we’ve been in the luckiest 100th of 1% or something. There’s lots of ways to help people.”

Mark Suzman, CEO of the Gates Foundation, said in a statement that he appreciates Buffett’s generosity over the years.

“Warren Buffett has been exceedingly generous to the Gates Foundation through more than 18 years of contributions and advice,” Suzman said. “He has played an invaluable role in championing and shaping the foundation’s work to create a world where every person can live a healthy, productive life. We are deeply grateful for his most recent gift and contributions totaling approximately $43 billion to our work.”

The value of Buffett’s donations have grown with the steady rise in price of Berkshire’s stock, so the stock he has given away to date is already worth more than his entire fortune of $43 billion when he announced his plan. The conglomerate’s most widely traded Class B shares are up about 22% in the just past 12 months.

“Nothing extraordinary has occurred at Berkshire; a very long runway, simple but generally sound capital deployment, the American tailwind and compounding effects produced my current wealth,” Buffett said in a statement. “My will provides that more than 99% of my estate is destined for philanthropic usage.”

Buffett’s own Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation has been a major supporter of abortion rights over the years, but he has let his children and the Gates Foundation make their own decisions about how to distribute his gifts. Howard Buffett has given more than $500 million to help Ukraine since Russia invaded as part of his focus on helping war-torn regions.

Buffett also occasionally makes other gifts to unnamed charities but he hasn’t ever disclosed the details of those gifts.

Buffett will still own 207,963 Class A Berkshire shares and 2,586 Class B shares after giving away a little over 13 million Class B shares Friday. Because of the voting power of the Class A shares, Buffett continues to have the biggest say by far in the operations of the massive conglomerate based in Omaha, Nebraska that he leads as chairman and CEO. He hasn’t bought or sold any Berkshire shares in the past 18 years.

Buffett has said that one of his vice chairman, Greg Abel, who already oversees all of Berkshire’s non-insurance businesses, will take over as CEO after he is gone. Berkshire owns an eclectic assortment of manufacturing, retail and service businesses including BNSF railroad, several large utilities, Dairy Queen and Precision Castparts. Insurance companies, including Geico and General Reinsurance, are also a core part of Berkshire, and the company owns a huge stock portfolio dominated by iconic companies like Apple, Coca-Cola, American Express and Bank of America.

Buffett’s son Howard, who already serves on Berkshire’s board, is slated to become chairman after his father’s death, but Buffett’s children won’t play an active role in the day-to-day operations of the company.

___

Associated Press writer Thalia Beaty contributed to this report from New York.

___

For more AP coverage of Warren Buffett look here: https://apnews.com/hub/warren-buffett. For Berkshire Hathaway news, see here: https://apnews.com/hub/berkshire-hathaway-inc. Follow Josh Funk online at https://apnews.com/author/josh-funk,https://www.twitter.com/funkwrite and https://www.linkedin.com/in/funkwrite.

Josh Funk, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible
Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible

The Canadian Airport Workers Union, which represents workers at Toronto Pearson airport, announced on June 22 a tentative deal was reached.

39m ago

Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus
Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus

A statement issued by Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office Friday morning confirmed he removed Goldie Ghamari from the party's caucus.

1h ago

New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents
New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents

Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach stands charged with sexually assaulting seven additional complainants from 1977 to as recently as February, court documents filed Friday show, bringing the total...

26m ago

Toronto staff looking into Ontario's legal duties, if any, to operate science centre
Toronto staff looking into Ontario's legal duties, if any, to operate science centre

Toronto city staff are looking into what legal requirements the province may have to operate or maintain the Ontario Science Centre, after Premier Doug Ford's government abruptly shuttered the facility...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible
Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible

The Canadian Airport Workers Union, which represents workers at Toronto Pearson airport, announced on June 22 a tentative deal was reached.

39m ago

Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus
Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus

A statement issued by Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office Friday morning confirmed he removed Goldie Ghamari from the party's caucus.

1h ago

New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents
New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents

Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach stands charged with sexually assaulting seven additional complainants from 1977 to as recently as February, court documents filed Friday show, bringing the total...

26m ago

Toronto staff looking into Ontario's legal duties, if any, to operate science centre
Toronto staff looking into Ontario's legal duties, if any, to operate science centre

Toronto city staff are looking into what legal requirements the province may have to operate or maintain the Ontario Science Centre, after Premier Doug Ford's government abruptly shuttered the facility...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
Premier Doug Ford removes MPP Goldie Ghamari from Ontario PC Party caucus
Premier Doug Ford removes MPP Goldie Ghamari from Ontario PC Party caucus

Premier Doug Ford has removed Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari from the Ontario PC Party caucus, citing in part "repeated instances of serious lapses in judgment."

2h ago

2:41
Business Report: Boeing sanctioned by U.S. officials
Business Report: Boeing sanctioned by U.S. officials

Boeing has been sanctioned by the NTSB. Plus, Amazon joins a rare group of companies, and some American bars are starting to ban younger customers. Fil Martino explains.

22h ago

1:10
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam takes down fence at Ontario Science Centre
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam takes down fence at Ontario Science Centre

As opposition parties urge Premier Doug Ford to reverse the closure of the Ontario Science Centre, NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam took matters into their own hands, taking down one of the fences outside it.
2:02
Video shows Toronto store employees disarm robbery suspect
Video shows Toronto store employees disarm robbery suspect

Security video that shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to the employee who fought to protect himself and the store.
2:33
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs

With less than 5 per cent of the Science Centre roof in need of repairs, the firm that designed the building says a full closure is unnecessary. As Tina Yazdani reports, they offered to pay for repairs.

More Videos