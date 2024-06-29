11 people injured when escalator malfunctions in Milwaukee ballpark after Brewers lose to Cubs

FILE - American Family Field is pictured on Sept. 15, 2023, in Milwaukee. Multiple people were injured Saturday, June 29, 2024, when an escalator malfunctioned at the ballpark following the Brewers' loss to the Chicago Cubs, a team official said. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 29, 2024 9:18 pm.

Last Updated June 29, 2024 9:26 pm.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eleven people were injured Saturday when an escalator malfunctioned at American Family Field in Milwaukee following the Brewers’ loss to the Chicago Cubs, a team official said.

Six people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and five others were treated at the ballpark, according to Tyler Barnes, the senior vice president of communications and affiliate operations for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The escalator’s malfunction resulted “in an increased downward speed,” Barnes said in a statement.

Other details were not immediately available.

Saturday’s 5-3 loss ended the Brewers’ winning streak at five games.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

The Associated Press

