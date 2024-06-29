Arizona wildfire advances after forcing evacuations near Phoenix

This photo released by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management shows smoke rising from the Boulder View fire Thursday, June 27, 2024, near Phoenix. Air tankers and helicopters have joined nearly 200 firefighters battling a wildfire northeast of Phoenix that has forced dozens of residents to flee their homes. (Tiffany Davila/Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 29, 2024 3:15 pm.

Last Updated June 29, 2024 3:26 pm.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — More than 200 firefighters were battling a wildfire northeast of Phoenix on Saturday that threatened scores of homes and has forced dozens of residents to evacuate.

No structures have been damaged as the wildfire traversed nearly 6 square miles (15 square kilometers) on the cusp of the Boulder Heights subdivision, said Matthew Wilcox, spokesman for a multi-agency wildfire response team.

There were 275 people combatting the fire Saturday as temperatures surpassed 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) before midday, with wind gusts expected in the afternoon.

“We still have unseasonably high humidity, hot weather,” Wilcox said. “We have no wind right now, but gusts were predicted.”

Air tankers and helicopters have helped douse flames from the sky above the Boulder View Fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation. It began about 5 miles (8 kilometers) east of Carefree, just outside northern Scottsdale on the edge of the Tonto National Forest.

The Red Cross set up an evacuation center at a high school in Scottsdale, and shelters for horses and other large animals were established at several locations, including the rodeo grounds at nearby Cave Creek.

The Associated Press


