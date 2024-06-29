At least 9 dead including an entire family when landslides hit Nepal villages

By The Associated Press

Posted June 29, 2024 7:37 am.

Last Updated June 29, 2024 7:42 am.

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Landslides triggered by heavy rainfall on Saturday killed at least nine people including an entire family while they were sleeping in Nepal’s mountainous districts, officials said.

The landslides buried houses in three separate areas in the country’s mountainous region, about 250 kilometers (156 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu, according to Nepal’s National Disaster Rescue and Reduction Management Authority.

Five members of the same family were killed when their house was swallowed by a landslide while they were asleep at Malika village in Gulmi district. The victims included a couple, their daughter-in-law and two grandchildren including an 8-month-old girl.

Two more people were killed in neighboring Baglung district and another two in Syangja districts, officials said.

The monsoon season that brings heavy rainfall in Nepal began earlier this month. It generally triggers landslides in the mountainous areas that cover most part of this Himalayan nation, causing deaths and damage until September.

Top Stories

WestJet cancels at least 150 flights following surprise mechanics union strike
WestJet cancels at least 150 flights following surprise mechanics union strike

WestJet says it's cancelled at least 150 flights beginning Saturday after the union maintaining the airline's planes announced it went on strike hours earlier. The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association...

5m ago

‘It just makes me feel home': LGBTQ+ newcomers celebrate first Pride in Canada
‘It just makes me feel home': LGBTQ+ newcomers celebrate first Pride in Canada

When Zhya Aramiy was living in Turkey and Iraq, he had to keep his Pride flags hidden away.  Aramiy, who identifies as gay, fled from Iraq at the age of 27 after facing threats, physical violence...

14m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Canada Day and Pride
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Canada Day and Pride

The long weekend in Toronto will be ripe with activities with Canada Day and the Pride parade taking place. Keep in mind, there will be some closures due to the statutory holiday on Monday. Fireworks...

19h ago

Tropical Storm Beryl swirls toward southeast Caribbean and threatens to strengthen into hurricane
Tropical Storm Beryl swirls toward southeast Caribbean and threatens to strengthen into hurricane

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Beryl chugged toward the southeast Caribbean on Saturday and could strengthen into the year's first hurricane before reaching Barbados late Sunday. ...

45m ago

