Blue Jays shut down reliever Romano, demote Mayza to Buffalo

Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano has been shut down because of continued pain in his injured right elbow, manager John Schneider said Saturday.

The two-time All-Star will visit Dr. Keith Meister in Texas on Tuesday, Schneider said.

Romano missed part of spring training and the first 17 games of the regular season because of elbow soreness. He went on the injured list for a second time June 1, retroactive to May 30.

Romano is 1-2 with a 6.59 ERA and eight saves in nine chances this season, his sixth. He matched his career high with 36 saves last year.

The Blue Jays also recalled RHP Jose Cuas from Triple-A Buffalo and he will be available to pitch if needed on Saturday. Toronto designated LHP Tim Mayza for assignment in the corresponding move.

Toronto picked up Cuas, 30, off waivers on Sunday from the Chicago Cubs, where he garnered a 7.43 ERA across 13.1 innings in 2024.

Mayza has struggled to replicate his stellar form from last season that earned him high-leverage outings throughout Toronto’s 2023 campaign. His ERA has ballooned in recent weeks however, rising to nearly 25 over a tough four-inning stretch for the 32-year-old.

Mayza was knocked around in the Jays’ humbling loss to the Yankees on Friday, surrendering five earned runs on just as many hits before being pulled from the game.

He will make his way to Buffalo and appear in their bullpen in the coming days.