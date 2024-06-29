‘A big blowout in the square’: Canada Day celebrations beyond the country’s borders

People celebrate Canada Day in Trafalgar Square in London, Eng.
People celebrate Canada Day in Trafalgar Square in London, Eng. in a July 1, 2023 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Joel Knight

By Alex Goudge, The Canadian Press

Posted June 29, 2024 8:14 am.

As Canadians celebrate the country’s 157th birthday this weekend, one of the biggest parties will take place across the Atlantic Ocean. 

The annual Canada Day bash at London’s Trafalgar Square – home to diplomatic outpost Canada House – drew more than 30,000 people last year and organizers say even more are expected at Sunday’s daylong party.

The event, organized by the non-profit Celebrate Canada Worldwide, will feature some notable names in Canadian music, Canadian-themed food and NHL’s travelling hockey fest. Ontario indie rock band Tokyo Police Club and Newfoundland musician Alan Doyle, the founding member of Great Big Sea, will be capping off the day with live performances.

Tokyo Police Club keyboardist Graham Wright expects those in attendance will be more focused on the music compared to Canada Day events at home.

“We’ve done some Canada Day or Canada Day-adjacent stuff here and you often get a lot of folks wandering around in Ottawa or whatever, just taking in the activities and you’re sort of co-headlining with the air show,” Wright says.

“It seems to me that because it’s farther away from Canada, you’re going to get people who are maybe more stoked on the band than on the waving a little paper flag aspect of things.”

The band recently kicked off their final tour, and this performance will mark their last European show.

“A big blowout in the square is as good a way to go out as any,” Wright says.

Doyle, who has performed at Canada Day concerts in Ottawa, says he always wanted to be part of the celebration in London and he was delighted to finally get that chance.

“It’s going to be the greatest kitchen party in the history of the U.K., simple as that,” he says, adding that his style of Celtic music is especially well-received across the pond.

Canada Day at Trafalgar Square may be one of the most high-profile expat parties, but it’s not the only one. Statistics Canada estimates that more than four million Canadian citizens were living abroad in 2016, with the biggest expat community in the United States, followed by the U.K. and Australia. 

Canada Day celebrations south of the border will include a party in Los Angeles on Sunday, hosted by non-profit organization Canadians Abroad and sponsored by the local Canadian consulate.

The event will feature Canadian menu staples such as Caesars and poutine, along with a DJ playing the Tragically Hip, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd. Up to 300 people are expected to attend, but Canadians Abroad chairman David Ivkovic says a smaller crowd doesn’t mean less enthusiasm for the occasion.

“It’s just another day down here so we try and make the best of it,” he said.

Another celebration is planned south of L.A. in Orange County, Calif., where the Canadian Expats organization is expecting 200 people to gather in a park. 

Organization co-founder Robert Kelle says it’s especially important for Canadians in the U.S. to celebrate the holiday.  

“What we typically find is that those people who first get here are maybe a little bit more susceptible to detaching themselves from their Canadian roots,” Kelle says.

“It takes a few years of people … living here before they start to remember that there is a difference in our cultures and that it’s nice to have that connection to home.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

WestJet cancels at least 150 flights following surprise mechanics union strike
WestJet cancels at least 150 flights following surprise mechanics union strike

WestJet says it's cancelled at least 150 flights beginning Saturday after the union maintaining the airline's planes announced it went on strike hours earlier. The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association...

1m ago

‘It just makes me feel home': LGBTQ+ newcomers celebrate first Pride in Canada
‘It just makes me feel home': LGBTQ+ newcomers celebrate first Pride in Canada

When Zhya Aramiy was living in Turkey and Iraq, he had to keep his Pride flags hidden away.  Aramiy, who identifies as gay, fled from Iraq at the age of 27 after facing threats, physical violence...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Canada Day and Pride
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Canada Day and Pride

The long weekend in Toronto will be ripe with activities with Canada Day and the Pride parade taking place. Keep in mind, there will be some closures due to the statutory holiday on Monday. Fireworks...

20h ago

Tropical Storm Beryl swirls toward southeast Caribbean and threatens to strengthen into hurricane
Tropical Storm Beryl swirls toward southeast Caribbean and threatens to strengthen into hurricane

Tropical Storm Beryl chugged toward the southeast Caribbean on Saturday and could strengthen into the year's first hurricane before reaching Barbados late Sunday. A hurricane watch was issued for Barbados...

1h ago

Top Stories

WestJet cancels at least 150 flights following surprise mechanics union strike
WestJet cancels at least 150 flights following surprise mechanics union strike

WestJet says it's cancelled at least 150 flights beginning Saturday after the union maintaining the airline's planes announced it went on strike hours earlier. The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association...

1m ago

‘It just makes me feel home': LGBTQ+ newcomers celebrate first Pride in Canada
‘It just makes me feel home': LGBTQ+ newcomers celebrate first Pride in Canada

When Zhya Aramiy was living in Turkey and Iraq, he had to keep his Pride flags hidden away.  Aramiy, who identifies as gay, fled from Iraq at the age of 27 after facing threats, physical violence...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Canada Day and Pride
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Canada Day and Pride

The long weekend in Toronto will be ripe with activities with Canada Day and the Pride parade taking place. Keep in mind, there will be some closures due to the statutory holiday on Monday. Fireworks...

20h ago

Tropical Storm Beryl swirls toward southeast Caribbean and threatens to strengthen into hurricane
Tropical Storm Beryl swirls toward southeast Caribbean and threatens to strengthen into hurricane

Tropical Storm Beryl chugged toward the southeast Caribbean on Saturday and could strengthen into the year's first hurricane before reaching Barbados late Sunday. A hurricane watch was issued for Barbados...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
LCBO stores will be closed for two weeks if workers strike
LCBO stores will be closed for two weeks if workers strike

With LCBO workers threatening to walk off the job next week, the crown corporation is out with a contingency plan in the event negotiations break down. Shauna Hunt reports.

15h ago

0:36
Premier Doug Ford removes MPP Goldie Ghamari from Ontario PC Party caucus
Premier Doug Ford removes MPP Goldie Ghamari from Ontario PC Party caucus

Premier Doug Ford has removed Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari from the Ontario PC Party caucus, citing in part "repeated instances of serious lapses in judgment."

19h ago

2:52
Biden and Trump spar in first U.S. presidential debate
Biden and Trump spar in first U.S. presidential debate

Joe Biden and Donald Trump faceoff in the first U.S. presidential debate, sparring over the economy, the border, and golf handicaps. Brandon Choghri reports.

19h ago

2:27
Buses on Spadina impacting more than just vehicle traffic
Buses on Spadina impacting more than just vehicle traffic

One of Toronto's busiest streets is even more congested after streetcar service was suspended until at least December. Dilshad Burman tells us how the change is impacting those trying to get around on two wheels instead of four.
2:41
Business Report: Boeing sanctioned by U.S. officials
Business Report: Boeing sanctioned by U.S. officials

Boeing has been sanctioned by the NTSB. Plus, Amazon joins a rare group of companies, and some American bars are starting to ban younger customers. Fil Martino explains.
More Videos