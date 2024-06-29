Cyclist sought in alleged assault of pedestrian in North York

Police are searching for a cyclist who allegedly assaulted a pedestrian in North York.

Investigators say a man was walking on Sheppard Avenue East overlooking Highway 404 just after 8:30 p.m. on June 15 when he was approached from behind by a group of people riding bicycles.

One of the cyclists demanded the man make space, at which point the man told them there was no space to make.

Police say the cyclist then pushed the man to the ground and punched and kicked him in the head before fleeing the scene eastbound on Sheppard Avenue.

The cyclist is described as between 25 and 30 years of age, approximately five-foot-10 with a medium build, short black hair and unshaven. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket with white writing on the left sleeve, black sweatpants, black running shoes and white socks. He was riding a black bicycle with thick tires.