Former Philadelphia labor union president sentenced to 4 years in embezzlement case

Posted June 29, 2024 12:24 pm.

Last Updated June 29, 2024 12:26 pm.

READING, Pa. (AP) — The former president of a Philadelphia labor union has been sentenced to four years in prison for his role in what federal prosecutors said was embezzlement of more than $600,000 of union funds.

Brian Burrows, 64, of Mount Laurel, New Jersey, former president of Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, was also ordered Wednesday in federal court in Reading to forfeit almost $136,000 and to pay an amount of restitution to be determined later.

Burrows and John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty, the union’s longtime business manager, were convicted in December of conspiracy, embezzlement and other counts. Prosecutors said they used the money for items including home renovations, concerts, groceries and even a cookie tray for the christening of a relative’s baby.

Dougherty is scheduled to be sentenced July 11.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Burrows addressed the court for 45 minutes, portraying himself as a faithful steward of union funds who put thousands of dollars in pension benefits, health care, and profit-sharing checks back in the pockets of members.

“That wasn’t by luck,” Burrows said repeatedly, adding that his daily job “wasn’t to see what was on John Dougherty’s expense reports.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bea Witzleben noted that she hadn’t heard an apology and said Burrows seemed to be saying that if he saved union electricians money here and there “it was OK to steal from them.”

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl criticized Burrows not only for an “egregious breach” of the trust of union members but for failing to stop wrongdoing by others, saying he had “clearly ignored the warning signs by auditors and other union officials.”

Dougherty, 63, was previously convicted of bribery for keeping a city council member on the union payroll to help keep a tight grip on construction jobs. The former council member, Bobby Henon, is serving a 3 1/2 year prison term.

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Toronto, GTA
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Toronto, GTA

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Toronto and much of southern Ontario. Environment Canada says potential isolated thunderstorms moving in an easterly direction this afternoon and into this...

10m ago

WestJet cancels at least 150 flights following surprise mechanics union strike
WestJet cancels at least 150 flights following surprise mechanics union strike

A surprise strike by unionized airline mechanics at WestJet has left thousands of the airline’s passengers wondering whether they will get to their destinations today after the airline cancelled more...

5m ago

Man critically injured in two-vehicle crash in Flemington Park
Man critically injured in two-vehicle crash in Flemington Park

A man has suffered critical injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Flemingdon Park on Saturday. Police say the incident occurred on southbound Don Mills Road near Gateway Boulevard just after 11...

24m ago

Tropical Storm Beryl forecast to become a major hurricane
Tropical Storm Beryl forecast to become a major hurricane

Tropical Storm Beryl chugged toward the southeast Caribbean on Saturday as forecasters warned it was expected to strengthen into a dangerous major hurricane before reaching Barbados late Sunday. A major...

1h ago

Stormy Saturday but lots of sun on the way
Stormy Saturday but lots of sun on the way

It will be a stormy Saturday, but all is not lost this long weekend. The sun will come out. Find out when in our seven-day forecast.

13h ago

LCBO stores will be closed for two weeks if workers strike
LCBO stores will be closed for two weeks if workers strike

With LCBO workers threatening to walk off the job next week, the crown corporation is out with a contingency plan in the event negotiations break down. Shauna Hunt reports.

18h ago

Premier Doug Ford removes MPP Goldie Ghamari from Ontario PC Party caucus
Premier Doug Ford removes MPP Goldie Ghamari from Ontario PC Party caucus

Premier Doug Ford has removed Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari from the Ontario PC Party caucus, citing in part "repeated instances of serious lapses in judgment."

22h ago

Long weekend will start with storms, but end with sun
Long weekend will start with storms, but end with sun

We'll have some rough and wonderful weather this long weekend. The details in our seven-day forecast.
Business Report: Boeing sanctioned by U.S. officials
Business Report: Boeing sanctioned by U.S. officials

Boeing has been sanctioned by the NTSB. Plus, Amazon joins a rare group of companies, and some American bars are starting to ban younger customers. Fil Martino explains.
