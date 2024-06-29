Helicopter crashed at community airport in Northwest Territories: TSB

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 29, 2024 3:54 am.

Last Updated June 29, 2024 4:12 am.

The Transportation Safety Board is sending a team to investigate an aircraft accident at a fire-threatened Northwest Territories community.

TSB officials say a Bell Textron B212 helicopter, operated by Great Slave Helicopters 2018, crashed at a Fort Good Hope airport on Friday.

NWT Fire confirmed in a Facebook post that an incident happened during wildfire management operations. Fire officials are warning that this is an emerging situation and that the incident is being handled by the appropriate authorities.

Meanwhile, hot, dry weather conditions are forecast for the community, with the evenings offering little relief.

Officials say the aggressive fire activity in the area will likely continue, which could create localized smoke.

As of Friday morning, the fire had spread to over 63 square kilometres, with an evacuation order issued on Wednesday advising remaining residents to leave.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press

