Pro-Palestinian protesters block CN railroad south of Montreal, four arrested

Police and CN police block an intersection in St-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., Saturday, June 29, 2024. A police spokesperson stated that a group of approximately 30 pro-Palestinian protesters blocked the railway leading to two arrests. A 31-year old woman faces charges for mischief and and 33-year old man faces charges of assault and obstructing police officers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 29, 2024 5:06 pm.

Last Updated June 29, 2024 5:12 pm.

MONTREAL — Police say about 30 pro-Palestinian protesters blocked a stretch of railroad tracks on Saturday for several hours just south of Montreal.

The railway line owned by CN connects Montreal to Halifax, where protesters claim goods are shipped to the Middle East country.

Police say four officers were pepper sprayed and four people in their 20s and 30s are facing charges ranging from obstruction to assault.

In a news release, protesters say their goal was to shut down a “vital trade artery” between Canada and Israel and all trade with the country must be stopped.

This comes as a growing number of pro-Palestinian encampments have popped up on university campuses in Montreal, and most recently in a downtown public park.

CN says it’s aware of the incident and monitoring the situation and protesters declined The Canadian Press’s request for an interview.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press

