Rail workers at CN and CPKC vote to reauthorize strike at railways, says Teamsters

Union members at CN and CPKC railways have voted to reauthorize strikes at both companies if negotiated settlements can't be reached. Canadian Pacific Railway trains sit at the main CP Rail train yard in Toronto on Monday, March 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 29, 2024 2:45 pm.

Last Updated June 29, 2024 2:56 pm.

LAVAL, Que. — Union members at CN and CPKC railways have voted to reauthorize strikes at both companies if negotiated settlements can’t be reached.

Teamsters Canada says in a statement Saturday that union members at both railways voted almost 99 per cent in favour of reauthorized strike action.

The union says members previously voted in favour of strike action on May 1, but the 60-day time limit on the vote expired.

It says that meant it had to take the “unusual step” of holding a second strike vote.

Paul Boucher, the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference president, says the union wants to go back to the bargaining table with its renewed strike mandate and work with federal government mediators.

The union says the rail companies are looking for concessions on crew schedules, work hours and fatigue management.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Toronto, GTA
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Toronto, GTA

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Toronto and much of southern Ontario. Environment Canada says potential isolated thunderstorms moving in an easterly direction this afternoon and into this...

2h ago

WestJet cancels more than 200 flights after mechanics union goes on strike
WestJet cancels more than 200 flights after mechanics union goes on strike

An unexpected strike by unionized airline mechanics at WestJet left tens of thousands of passengers juggling travel plans Saturday after the airline cancelled hundreds of flights. The Aircraft Mechanics...

1h ago

Tropical Storm Beryl forecast to become a major hurricane
Tropical Storm Beryl forecast to become a major hurricane

Tropical Storm Beryl chugged toward the southeast Caribbean on Saturday as forecasters warned it was expected to strengthen into a dangerous major hurricane before reaching Barbados late Sunday. A major...

4h ago

Man critically injured in two-vehicle crash in Flemington Park
Man critically injured in two-vehicle crash in Flemington Park

A man has suffered critical injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Flemingdon Park on Saturday. Police say the incident occurred on southbound Don Mills Road near Gateway Boulevard just after 11...

3h ago

