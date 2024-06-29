Sheriff says man kills himself after killing 3 people outside home near Atlanta

SHARPSBURG, Ga. (AP) — A man killed three people at a home near Atlanta before fatally shooting himself early Saturday, sheriff’s officials in Georgia said.

Deputies found two bodies in the driveway when they arrived at a home in Sharpsburg, Georgia, after receiving several 911 calls shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post. Another body was in the doorway of the home, the post said.

As deputies arrived at the scene, a man ran into the home and a gunshot was heard, sheriff’s officials said.

A SWAT team arrived and secured the home, and found the body of the man, officials said.

Sheriff’s officials said they’re investigating the case as a “murder-suicide.” Officials have not released names of the victims or the suspected shooter pending notification of family members.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Sharpsburg is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Atlanta.

The Associated Press