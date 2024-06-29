Ukrainians held prisoner for years in Russia return to Kyiv

Olena Pekh, researcher at Horlivka Art Museum, cries while she speaks to her daughter via videosignal in Kyiv airport, Ukraine, Saturday, June 29, 2024. Ten Ukrainians who had been held prisoner for years were released from Russian captivity Friday with the mediation of the Vatican, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. (AP Photo/Alex Babenko)

By Hanna Arhirova, The Associated Press

Posted June 29, 2024 12:33 am.

Last Updated June 29, 2024 12:42 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ten Ukrainians who had been held prisoner for years were released from Russian captivity Friday with the mediation of the Vatican, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Part of the group arrived overnight by helicopter at Kyiv International Airport, which has been closed since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. It was the first time in over two years the airport received passengers. The rest of the group arrived by bus.

Some of the released civilians had been captured before Russia’s invasion. It’s a rare occasion when people detained after 2014, when Russia illegally annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, were released.

Among the freed was Nariman Dzhelyal, deputy head of the Mejlis, a representative body of Crimean Tatars that was relocated to Kyiv after Russia seized the peninsula. He was taken from Crimea, where he lived despite the annexation, one year before the war.

“I was in captivity, where many Ukrainians remain,” he said. “We cannot leave them there, because the conditions, both psychological and physical, are very frightening there.”

In the main hall of the airport, where pre-war advertisements still hang, former prisoners wrapped in blue and yellow flags reunited with their families and called those who couldn’t be there. For some, the separation had lasted many years.

“I really want to hug you. I’ll be with you soon, Mommy,” said Isabella Pekh, the daughter of freed art historian Olena Pekh, through a video call. “I’m so sorry I couldn’t meet you.”

For almost six years, Isabella Pekh spoke at international conferences and appealed to foreign ambassadors for help in freeing her mother, who was detained in the occupied part of the Donetsk region. Eventually, her efforts succeeded.

“It was six years of hell that words cannot describe. But I knew I had my homeland, I had people who loved me, I had my daughter,” said Olena Pekh.

Two priests were also among those who returned Friday. One of them, Bohdan Heleta, was detained in 2022 inside his church in the occupied city of Berdiansk in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, 3,310 Ukrainians have already been released from Russian captivity. But many thousands, both civilians and military personnel, remain imprisoned.

Hanna Arhirova, The Associated Press












WestJet mechanics walk off job despite feds imposing arbitration
WestJet mechanics walk off job despite feds imposing arbitration

WestJet airplane mechanics are hitting the picket lines in a surprise move that threatens to disrupt flights for thousands of travellers at the outset of the Canada Day long weekend. WestJet says Canadians...

breaking

1h ago

Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible
Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible

The Canadian Airport Workers Union, which represents workers at Toronto Pearson airport, announced on June 22 a tentative deal was reached.

9h ago

Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus
Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus

A statement issued by Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office Friday morning confirmed he removed Goldie Ghamari from the party's caucus.

8h ago

'We need new leadership': Pressure mounts for Trudeau to step down
'We need new leadership': Pressure mounts for Trudeau to step down

The reverberations from a stunning Liberal byelection loss in the Toronto-St. Paul’s riding continue to be felt, with some former supporters of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau -- including a current member...

7h ago

