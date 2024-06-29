WestJet cancels more than 150 flights following surprise mechanics union strike

Travellers passing through airports are wondering if they'll be able to catch their WestJet flight this Canada Day long weekend. A WestJet logo is seen in the domestic check-in area at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, May 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 29, 2024 10:01 am.

Last Updated June 29, 2024 10:12 am.

A surprise strike by unionized airline mechanics at WestJet has left thousands of the airline’s passengers wondering whether they will get to their destinations today after the airline cancelled more than 150 flights.

The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) announced its members started to strike around 5:30 p.m. MDT Friday because the airline’s “unwillingness to negotiate with the union made the strike inevitable.”

The move came after the federal government issued a ministerial order for binding arbitration on Thursday.

The order followed two weeks of turbulent discussions with the union on a new deal.

Federal Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan issued a brief statement on Saturday morning saying he was reviewing the order by the Canada Industrial Relations Board, calling it “clearly inconsistent” with the direction he provided.”

“I will be looking at additional steps to protect the interests of the employer, the union and all Canadians travelling over this national holiday weekend,” said O’Regan.

In an update to its membership, the union posted a letter from the board regarding its decision in which it said that the ministerial referral “does not have the effect of suspending the right to strike or lockout.”

Calgary-based WestJet lambasted the move by the mechanics union, saying it’s “extremely outraged at these actions and will hold AMFA 100 per cent accountable for the unnecessary stress and costs incurred as a result.”

The threat of a strike seemed to recede On Thursday when WestJet said AMFA had “confirmed they will abide by the direction. Given this, a strike or lockout will not occur, and the airline will no longer proceed in cancelling flights.”

Friday’s change in position seemed to shock travellers and executives alike.

“Is my flight on Sunday in jeopardy?” asked Andrew Wheatley of Edmonton in a post to X.

“I support a union’s right to strike if it’s legal. And hopefully, they will get a good deal. But at the same time, I have to be at work Monday morning,” he added.

This isn’t the first time labour unrest at WestJet has affected holiday weekend travel plans. The airline averted a strike last year in the early hours of the May long weekend, but before cancelling over 230 flights and forcing thousands of people to have their travel plans changed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2024.

– with files from Christopher Reynolds in Montréal and Keith Doucette in Halifax

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

WestJet cancels at least 150 flights following surprise mechanics union strike
WestJet cancels at least 150 flights following surprise mechanics union strike

A surprise strike by unionized airline mechanics at WestJet has left thousands of the airline’s passengers wondering whether they will get to their destinations today after the airline cancelled more...

44m ago

‘It just makes me feel home': LGBTQ+ newcomers celebrate first Pride in Canada
‘It just makes me feel home': LGBTQ+ newcomers celebrate first Pride in Canada

When Zhya Aramiy was living in Turkey and Iraq, he had to keep his Pride flags hidden away.  Aramiy, who identifies as gay, fled from Iraq at the age of 27 after facing threats, physical violence...

3h ago

'A big blowout in the square': Canada Day celebrations beyond the country's borders
'A big blowout in the square': Canada Day celebrations beyond the country's borders

As Canadians celebrate the country's 157th birthday this weekend, one of the biggest parties will take place across the Atlantic Ocean.  The annual Canada Day bash at London's Trafalgar Square...

2h ago

Tropical Storm Beryl swirls toward southeast Caribbean and threatens to strengthen into hurricane
Tropical Storm Beryl swirls toward southeast Caribbean and threatens to strengthen into hurricane

Tropical Storm Beryl chugged toward the southeast Caribbean on Saturday and could strengthen into the year's first hurricane before reaching Barbados late Sunday. A hurricane watch was issued for Barbados...

20m ago

