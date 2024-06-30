2 police officers wounded, suspect killed in shooting in Waterloo, Iowa

By The Associated Press

Posted June 30, 2024 2:25 pm.

Last Updated June 30, 2024 2:26 pm.

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Two police officers were wounded and a suspect was killed in a shooting on Sunday morning near a park in Waterloo, Iowa.

It’s unclear how the violence unfolded. State Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Mike Krapfl said the circumstances are under investigation.

Police responded to a report of a male with a gun in a neighborhood. The shooting took place along a major street adjoining Sullivan Park in Waterloo, Krapfl said.

The two wounded officers were taken to a local hospital. Krapfl said he didn’t know their conditions. The male suspect was killed, he said.

Investigators are still figuring out details and had not yet spoken with the officers, he said.

The Iowa DCI is investigating the shooting.

The Associated Press

