A propane tank explosion in western Turkey has killed 5 people and injured 63 others

Firefighters and emergency team members work during the aftermath of an explosion in a restaurant in Izmir, western Turkey, Sunday, June 30, 2024. Turkish authorities say a propane tank explosion at a restaurant in the western city of Izmir has left at least five people dead and over 60 others injured. Security cameras recorded the explosion on Sunday that devastated the street and caused minor damage to surrounding buildings. (Mustafa Ic/IHA via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 30, 2024 3:24 pm.

Last Updated June 30, 2024 3:26 pm.

ISTANBUL (AP) — A propane tank explosion at a restaurant in the western Turkish city of Izmir on Sunday left five people dead and 63 others injured, authorities said.

Security cameras recorded the explosion, which devastated the street and caused minor damage to surrounding buildings.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on social media that dozens of rescue personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Izmir Gov. Suleyman Elban visited the injured at the hospital and announced that 40 of them had already been released.

Authorities have detained one suspect who might be responsible. The man had replaced the propane tank with a new one on Saturday.

