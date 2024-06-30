An unknown Newfoundland soldier killed in the First World War is being laid to rest

Berkley Lawrence (centre), along with Frank Sullivan (left) and Gary Browne, legion members who helped bring the remains of an unknown Newfoundland soldier home, pose for a picture at the Legion Branch 56 in St. John's on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

By Sarah Smellie, The Canadian Press

Posted June 30, 2024 6:00 am.

Last Updated June 30, 2024 6:12 am.

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — The remains of a soldier from Newfoundland killed in the battlefields of France during the First World War will be laid to rest in St. John’s Monday, bringing an emotional end to a years-long effort in a place still shaken and forever changed by the bloodshed.

Berkley Lawrence was among the delegation from Newfoundland who accompanied the soldier’s remains home from France last month in advance of Monday’s ceremony, at which the Unknown Soldier will be placed in a black granite tomb at the National War Memorial in St. John’s.

Lawrence served in the Canadian military for 33 years, and he is now the first vice-president of the Royal Canadian Legion.

His grandfather, Pte. Stephen Lawrence, was among the 800 members of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment who charged over the top of the trenches, armed with only rifles and bayonets, toward the Germans’ machine-gun fire at Beaumont-Hamel on the morning of July 1, 1916. More than 700 men were killed or wounded as the frontal assault became a slaughter that nearly wiped out the regiment.

Stephen Lawrence was wounded, and he was among the few who made it back home to Newfoundland, his grandson said.

“The (Unknown Soldier) we brought back could have been the person standing next to my grandfather in the trenches before they went over the top,” Lawrence said in a recent interview.

Monday is Canada Day in the rest of the country, but in Newfoundland and Labrador, July 1 begins as Memorial Day. It’s a time to remember the hundreds of young men from the Newfoundland Regiment who died during the disastrous battle in northern France, at a time when Newfoundland was not yet part of Canada. This year it also coincides with the 100th anniversary of the creation of the war memorial in St. John’s.

The staggering death toll at Beaumont-Hamel is still felt in Newfoundland today.

“There were soldiers from all over the province that came and joined up for the war effort in the First World War,” Lawrence said. “When we lost so many soldiers in the First World War, it affected every community.” At the time, Newfoundland was a self-governing dominion within the British Empire, home to about 240,000 people.

Author Michael Crummey, who co-wrote “Newfoundland at Armageddon,” a documentary film about Beaumont-Hamel, said he was struck by how personal the loss still seemed to be for the many people he spoke to in his research.

“I think because this place is so small, and the ties between everybody are so tight,” Crummey said in an interview. “Six degrees of separation just does not apply here, it’s one or two at best. So it does feel like all of those losses affected all of us, that our lives would be completely different if the First World War hadn’t happened.”

The war had other lasting impacts, apart from the human loss, Crummey added.

Newfoundland, as a dominion, raised an enormous amount of money to send its men to fight in the war, and the effort added about $35 million to the public debt, according to Heritage Newfoundland and Labrador.

Newfoundland’s heavy debt ultimately influenced its leaders’ decision to bring Newfoundland back under control of the British government in 1934, and to ultimately join Canada in 1949, Crummey said.

“In a way, I think July 1, the marking of what happened at Beaumont-Hamel, is a way of memorializing Newfoundland’s lost nationhood,” he said, adding: “It’s impossible to separate those strands — our sense of Newfoundland disappearing as a nation, and becoming something different, from what happened at Beaumont-Hamel.”

Bringing the Unknown Soldier home and laying him to rest at the National War Memorial may not bring closure, Crummey said. But it will give people a place to put all of that emotion.

“It’s a place for people to stand and allow that emotion to have a home,” he said.

Lawrence has been working for about seven years alongside two fellow veterans — Frank Sullivan and Gary Browne — to have the war memorial refurbished. Sullivan, who served with the regular and reserve forces for 42 years, came up with the idea to bring the Unknown Soldier home, Lawrence said. Politicians including federal Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan, who represents a riding in St. John’s, and Premier Andrew Furey, quickly joined the effort, he said.

They were able to argue that the Unknown Soldier brought from Vimy Ridge, in France, to the National War Memorial in Ottawa in 2000 didn’t quite capture Newfoundland’s First World War experience, since Newfoundland was not a part of Canada then.

The soldier’s tomb will represent deceased Newfoundlanders and Labradorians from all branches of service who have no known grave, and thus the soldier’s identity will not be investigated.

But members of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment had clear markings on their uniforms — a caribou button, or Newfoundland flashes on their shoulder — declaring their allegiance, Lawrence said.

Lawrence said he is preparing for an emotional day on Monday, but that he expects to also feel a great relief once the soldier is buried. He hopes that relief will be felt across the province.

The remains of the Unknown Soldier have been lying in state at the provincial legislature since Friday. Sunday is the last day for the public to visit them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2024.

Sarah Smellie, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

WestJet mechanics union strike: 82 flights cancelled on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday
WestJet mechanics union strike: 82 flights cancelled on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday

WestJet officials say at least 407 flights will have been cancelled between the period of June 27 and July 2.

5h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Canada Day and Pride
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Canada Day and Pride

The long weekend in Toronto will be ripe with activities with Canada Day and the Pride parade taking place. Keep in mind, there will be some closures due to the statutory holiday on Monday. Fireworks...
What's open/closed this Canada Day long weekend?
What's open/closed this Canada Day long weekend?

Canada Day is fast approaching, and this year, it falls on Monday. There will be lots of activities and events to keep you busy in the city this weekend. Here's a look at some of the events happening...
Time crunch, rules mess could plague potential federal Liberal leadership race
Time crunch, rules mess could plague potential federal Liberal leadership race

The party hasn't selected a new leader since 2013, when the Liberals changed the rules to give ordinary citizens a bigger say in who would take the reins of the party.

15h ago

Top Stories

WestJet mechanics union strike: 82 flights cancelled on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday
WestJet mechanics union strike: 82 flights cancelled on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday

WestJet officials say at least 407 flights will have been cancelled between the period of June 27 and July 2.

5h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Canada Day and Pride
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Canada Day and Pride

The long weekend in Toronto will be ripe with activities with Canada Day and the Pride parade taking place. Keep in mind, there will be some closures due to the statutory holiday on Monday. Fireworks...
What's open/closed this Canada Day long weekend?
What's open/closed this Canada Day long weekend?

Canada Day is fast approaching, and this year, it falls on Monday. There will be lots of activities and events to keep you busy in the city this weekend. Here's a look at some of the events happening...
Time crunch, rules mess could plague potential federal Liberal leadership race
Time crunch, rules mess could plague potential federal Liberal leadership race

The party hasn't selected a new leader since 2013, when the Liberals changed the rules to give ordinary citizens a bigger say in who would take the reins of the party.

15h ago

Most Watched Today

3:06
Toronto area to see cooler temperatures before heat returns
Toronto area to see cooler temperatures before heat returns

Carl Lam explains when we'll see a return of hotter temperatures in his seven-day forecast.

11h ago

3:00
WestJet mechanic strike leaves travellers in limbo
WestJet mechanic strike leaves travellers in limbo

WestJet mechanics walk off the job at the height of the Canada Day Long weekend. Afua Baah has the details as travellers scramble to find alternate options to get to their destination.

12h ago

2:11
Toronto's 43rd Pride Weekend kicks off
Toronto's 43rd Pride Weekend kicks off

Toronto's Pride festival is underway with a number of events including a street fair to marches planned leading up the big annual parade Sunday. As Jazan Grewal reports, it's a jam-packed weekend with thousands expected to pack the downtown core.
2:39
LCBO stores will be closed for two weeks if workers strike
LCBO stores will be closed for two weeks if workers strike

With LCBO workers threatening to walk off the job next week, the crown corporation is out with a contingency plan in the event negotiations break down. Shauna Hunt reports.
0:36
Premier Doug Ford removes MPP Goldie Ghamari from Ontario PC Party caucus
Premier Doug Ford removes MPP Goldie Ghamari from Ontario PC Party caucus

Premier Doug Ford has removed Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari from the Ontario PC Party caucus, citing in part "repeated instances of serious lapses in judgment."
More Videos