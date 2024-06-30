Bulgaria’s Orthodox Church elects a new patriarch with pro-Russian views

By The Associated Press

Posted June 30, 2024 11:34 am.

Last Updated June 30, 2024 11:42 am.

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s Orthodox Church on Sunday elected Daniil, a 52-year-old metropolitan considered to be pro-Russian, as its new leader in a vote that reflected the divisions in the church and wider society since Russia invaded Ukraine more than two years ago.

Growing divisions between pro-Russian and anti-Russian factions within the senior clergy began after some of them attempted to warm relations with the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which was recognized by the Ecumenical Patriarch in Constantinople in 2019. Russian and most other Orthodox patriarchs refused to accept the designation that formalized a split with the Russian church.

Unlike his late predecessor, who in his last prayers criticized Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, Daniil has taken the side of the Moscow Patriarchy in its dispute with the Ecumenical Patriarch over the independence of Ukraine’s Orthodox Church.

Daniil also criticized the expulsion last fall of a Russian and two Belarusian clerics accused of spying for Moscow, and in his prayers he blamed people who called Russia an “aggressor.”

The 52-year-old bishop, born Atanas Nikolov, studied theology in Sofia and eventually went to serve as a monk in a monastery. He belongs to the first generation of young Bulgarians who joined the church after the fall of communism.

The bells of the golden-domed Alexander Nevski cathedral in downtown Sofia announced the election of a new patriarch by the 138 delegates at the church council. Shortly after, council speaker Cyprian said that “Vidin metropolitan Daniil was elected by the clergy and the people as Holy Bulgarian Patriarch and Sofia metropolitan.”

Daniil was clad in the green-and-gold patriarchal attire and put upon his head the white veil, symbol of his office.

In a tight second-round ballot, Daniil won support of 69 delegates against Grigory, the metropolitan of Vratsa, who was backed by 66 delegates. The patriarch is elected for life unless he steps down.

Daniil succeeded the soft-speaking and charismatic Patriarch Neophyte, who passed away in March aged 78 after leading the church for 11 years.

A church procession accompanied the newly elected patriarch to the cathedral, where he was enthroned in a sumptuous ceremony, attended by other Orthodox church representatives as well as Istanbul-based Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians.

Bartholomew is considered first among equals among Eastern Orthodox patriarchs, which gives him prominence but not the power of a Catholic pope. Large portions of the Eastern Orthodox world are self-governing under their own patriarchs.

Though the church in Bulgaria is fully separate from the state, its constitution names Eastern Orthodoxy as the “traditional religion,” followed by some 85% of its 6.5 million people.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Almost 700 WestJet flights cancelled as strike hits nearly 100,000 passengers
Almost 700 WestJet flights cancelled as strike hits nearly 100,000 passengers

WestJet officials say at least 407 flights will have been cancelled between the period of June 27 and July 2.

43m ago

Hurricane Beryl now a Category 4 storm as it nears the southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl now a Category 4 storm as it nears the southeast Caribbean

Hurricane Beryl strengthened into what experts called an "extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm as it approaches the southeast Caribbean, which began shutting down Sunday amid urgent pleas from government...

updated

40m ago

1 man dead in triple-shooting at Hamilton-area party
1 man dead in triple-shooting at Hamilton-area party

One man is dead after at least three people were shot at a party in a short-term rental property in Flamborough. Hamilton police say they responded to reports of shots fired in an area near Concession...

1h ago

Thousands gather in downtown Toronto for one of Canada's largest Pride parades
Thousands gather in downtown Toronto for one of Canada's largest Pride parades

One of the country's largest Pride events will culminate Sunday with a massive celebration. The Toronto Pride Parade will wind through the streets of the Ontario capital, with thousands expected to...

4h ago

Top Stories

Almost 700 WestJet flights cancelled as strike hits nearly 100,000 passengers
Almost 700 WestJet flights cancelled as strike hits nearly 100,000 passengers

WestJet officials say at least 407 flights will have been cancelled between the period of June 27 and July 2.

43m ago

Hurricane Beryl now a Category 4 storm as it nears the southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl now a Category 4 storm as it nears the southeast Caribbean

Hurricane Beryl strengthened into what experts called an "extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm as it approaches the southeast Caribbean, which began shutting down Sunday amid urgent pleas from government...

updated

40m ago

1 man dead in triple-shooting at Hamilton-area party
1 man dead in triple-shooting at Hamilton-area party

One man is dead after at least three people were shot at a party in a short-term rental property in Flamborough. Hamilton police say they responded to reports of shots fired in an area near Concession...

1h ago

Thousands gather in downtown Toronto for one of Canada's largest Pride parades
Thousands gather in downtown Toronto for one of Canada's largest Pride parades

One of the country's largest Pride events will culminate Sunday with a massive celebration. The Toronto Pride Parade will wind through the streets of the Ontario capital, with thousands expected to...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:06
Toronto area to see cooler temperatures before heat returns
Toronto area to see cooler temperatures before heat returns

Carl Lam explains when we'll see a return of hotter temperatures in his seven-day forecast.

18h ago

3:00
WestJet mechanic strike leaves travellers in limbo
WestJet mechanic strike leaves travellers in limbo

WestJet mechanics walk off the job at the height of the Canada Day Long weekend. Afua Baah has the details as travellers scramble to find alternate options to get to their destination.

18h ago

2:08
Far right party leads in polls ahead of French election
Far right party leads in polls ahead of French election

French voters will head to the polls on Sunday in a parliamentary election that could see the rise of a far right government. Erica Natividad reports.

19h ago

2:11
Pressure mounts on Biden to step aside following debate debacle
Pressure mounts on Biden to step aside following debate debacle

US President Joe Biden is still dealing with the fallout following Thursday’s presidential debate against Donald Trump. Erica Natividad with the mounting pressure on the Democratic candidate to step aside.

19h ago

2:10
Mother Mother bringing energetic show coast-to-coast
Mother Mother bringing energetic show coast-to-coast

Lindsay Dunn spoke with Mother Mother's Ryan Guldemond about their upcoming Canadian tour and connection they feel with their hometown fans.

More Videos