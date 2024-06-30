Durham Region Transit fares increasing on July 1

A Durham Region Transit (DRT) bus is seen in Oshawa. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Nick Westoll

Posted June 30, 2024 9:28 pm.

Last Updated June 30, 2024 9:48 pm.

Durham Region Transit (DRT) riders will have to dig deeper into their pockets in order to board a bus as fares are set to increase on Monday.

“This fare increase is part of DRT’s 10-year strategy to invest in service enhancements, transition to a battery electric fleet, and offer new facilities and amenities,” the transit agency’s page on fares said.

Starting on Mondays, a single-trip adult fare using a Presto fare card or e-ticket will be $3.60 and an adult fare paid through cash or open payments (through debit or credit) will be $4.60. The prices are up from $3.35 and $4.35, respectively, in 2023.

Monthly adult Presto passes are increasing by $9 and will now cost $129.60.

Related:

Seniors also face an increase in fares. Cash fares will now be $3.38 and single-trip Presto and e-tickets fares will be $2.38, which is up from $3.20 and $2.20, respectively. Open payments with debit and credit cards are the same as adult fares at $4.60.

For riders between 13 and 19, it will now cost $3.24 (up from $3) for a single trip using Presto cards and e-tickets. Cash fares will be $4.60 (up from $4.35). Monthly passes will jump to $103.68 from $96.50.

The transit agency’s two-for-one summer youth pass will still be in place for 2024. It’s valid between July 1 and Aug. 31 and it only costs the equivalent of a one-month pass.

Children 12 and under will continue to ride free of charge.

Riders using Presto cards won’t see any changes if they’re transferring between DRT and other adjacent transit agencies/GO Transit.

