Evacuation orders lifted for some Arizona residents forced from their homes days ago by a wildfire

This photo released by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management shows smoke rising from the Boulder View fire Thursday, June 27, 2024, near Phoenix. Air tankers and helicopters have joined nearly 200 firefighters battling a wildfire northeast of Phoenix that has forced dozens of residents to flee their homes. (Tiffany Davila/Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 30, 2024 1:55 pm.

Last Updated June 30, 2024 1:56 pm.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Evacuation orders in Arizona have been lifted for some residents of northeast Scottsdale, days after they were forced from their homes by a wildfire, authorities said Sunday.

The Boulder View Fire was 19% contained Sunday after charring nearly 6 square miles (15 square kilometers) on the cusp of the Boulder Heights subdivision since Thursday.

About 60 homes were evacuated Friday. No injuries have been reported and no structures have been damaged.

Authorities said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. It began about 5 miles (8 kilometers) outside northern Scottsdale on the edge of the Tonto National Forest.

Maricopa County Department of Emergency Management officials said evacuations were lowered from “GO” to “SET” status Saturday evening for some displaced residents preparing to return home.

Scottsdale officials have notified homeowners that the north part of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve, including all trails, will be closed until further notice. They called that a precautionary move and said there was no immediate threat to the preserve.

Tiffany Davila, a spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, said nearly 270 firefighters were battling the wildfire in triple-digit heat on Sunday.

She said there was a chance of thunderstorms in the fire area Sunday evening and that could make firefighting efforts more complicated due to gusty winds and lightning strikes.

The Associated Press

