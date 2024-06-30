Maple Leafs sign Max Domi to four-year, $15M deal

Max Domi is returning to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Sportsnet can confirm the two sides agreed on a four-year contract with an average annual value of $3.75 million.

The move came shortly after Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that talks between the Maple Leafs and Domi intensified over the past 24 hours.

Domi, a Winnipeg native, played 80 games last season, registering nine goals and 38 assists for 47 points. He signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Maple Leafs as a free agent last off-season, for whom his father, Tie Domi, used to play.

Domi previously played for the Arizona Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets, Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks and Dallas Stars over his 11-year tenure in the NHL.

He was selected in the first round, 12th overall, by the Coyotes at the 2013 NHL Draft.