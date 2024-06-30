Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani on track for reelection, provisional results show

People walk down a street ahead of the presidential elections in Nouakchott, Mauritania, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Mamsy Elkeihel)

By Ahmed Mohamed, The Associated Press

Posted June 30, 2024 10:21 am.

Last Updated June 30, 2024 10:26 am.

NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania (AP) — Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani is on track to secure a second mandate after positioning the country as a strategic ally of the West in a region swept by coups and violence, provisional results showed on Sunday.

Ghazouani, who is seeking reelection on a pledge of providing security and economic growth, obtained 55% of votes, according to provisional results from over 80% polling stations, the country’s independent electoral commission said on Sunday afternoon. His main rival, anti-slavery activist Biram Dah Abeid, received 22.4% of votes, the commission said, with a turnout of almost 55%.

The full results are expected on Sunday evening but Ghazouani, a former army chief and the current president of the African Union, has a comfortable lead.

Although his opponents accused him of corruption and mismanagement, he remains popular among Mauritanians who see him as a beacon of stability. The vote is taking place in a particularly tense regional climate, with Mauritania’s neighbors shaken by military coups and jihadi violence.

Mauritania is rich in natural resources including iron ore, copper, zinc, phosphate, gold, oil and natural gas. It is poised to become a gas producer by the end of the year, with the planned launch of the BP-operated Greater Tortue Ahmeyin offshore gas project at the border with Senegal.

Yet almost 60% of the population lives in poverty, according to the United Nations, working as farmers or employed in the informal sector. With few economic opportunities for young people at home, many are attempting to reach Europe, and some are even trying to get to the United States through Mexico.

“The last word belongs to the Mauritanian voters,” Ghazouni said after voting in Ksar, a suburb of the capital. “I commit myself to respecting their choice.”

Saturday’s vote unfolded peacefully, according to observers.

“Nothing has been detected so far and the CENI has not received any complaints,” said Taghioullah Ledhem, the spokesman for CENI, the country’s independent electoral commission. But some opposition candidates held a different view.

Biram Dah, who came second in the vote acccording to the provisional results, warned on Sunday against “an electoral coup d’état for the benefit of Ghazouani, who was defeated by voters.”

During a press conference on Sunday morning, Biram accused the electoral commission of fraud by giving Ghazouni thousands of votes “added out of nowhere.”

“We are going to oppose this electoral hold-up,” he said. “I ask Ghazouani to respect his solemn commitment to comply with the will of the people.”

The African Union sent an observation mission to Saturday’s vote, with their statement expect later on Sunday.

Ahmed Mohamed, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 man dead in triple-shooting at Hamilton-area party
1 man dead in triple-shooting at Hamilton-area party

One man is dead after at least three people were shot at a party in a short-term rental property in Flamborough. Hamilton police say they responded to reports of shots fired in an area near Concession...

15m ago

Thousands gather in downtown Toronto for one of Canada's largest Pride parades
Thousands gather in downtown Toronto for one of Canada's largest Pride parades

One of the country's largest Pride events will culminate Sunday with a massive celebration. The Toronto Pride Parade will wind through the streets of the Ontario capital, with thousands expected to...

3h ago

WestJet cancels another 82 flights on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday
WestJet cancels another 82 flights on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday

WestJet officials say at least 407 flights will have been cancelled between the period of June 27 and July 2.

2h ago

Hurricane Beryl forecast to become a Category 4 storm as it near southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl forecast to become a Category 4 storm as it near southeast Caribbean

Hurricane Beryl is forecast to strengthen into a powerful Category 4 storm as it approaches the southeast Caribbean, which began shutting down Sunday amid urgent pleads from government officials for people...

2h ago

Top Stories

1 man dead in triple-shooting at Hamilton-area party
1 man dead in triple-shooting at Hamilton-area party

One man is dead after at least three people were shot at a party in a short-term rental property in Flamborough. Hamilton police say they responded to reports of shots fired in an area near Concession...

15m ago

Thousands gather in downtown Toronto for one of Canada's largest Pride parades
Thousands gather in downtown Toronto for one of Canada's largest Pride parades

One of the country's largest Pride events will culminate Sunday with a massive celebration. The Toronto Pride Parade will wind through the streets of the Ontario capital, with thousands expected to...

3h ago

WestJet cancels another 82 flights on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday
WestJet cancels another 82 flights on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday

WestJet officials say at least 407 flights will have been cancelled between the period of June 27 and July 2.

2h ago

Hurricane Beryl forecast to become a Category 4 storm as it near southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl forecast to become a Category 4 storm as it near southeast Caribbean

Hurricane Beryl is forecast to strengthen into a powerful Category 4 storm as it approaches the southeast Caribbean, which began shutting down Sunday amid urgent pleads from government officials for people...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:06
Toronto area to see cooler temperatures before heat returns
Toronto area to see cooler temperatures before heat returns

Carl Lam explains when we'll see a return of hotter temperatures in his seven-day forecast.

16h ago

3:00
WestJet mechanic strike leaves travellers in limbo
WestJet mechanic strike leaves travellers in limbo

WestJet mechanics walk off the job at the height of the Canada Day Long weekend. Afua Baah has the details as travellers scramble to find alternate options to get to their destination.

17h ago

2:08
Far right party leads in polls ahead of French election
Far right party leads in polls ahead of French election

French voters will head to the polls on Sunday in a parliamentary election that could see the rise of a far right government. Erica Natividad reports.

17h ago

2:10
Mother Mother bringing energetic show coast-to-coast
Mother Mother bringing energetic show coast-to-coast

Lindsay Dunn spoke with Mother Mother's Ryan Guldemond about their upcoming Canadian tour and connection they feel with their hometown fans.

2:11
Toronto's 43rd Pride Weekend kicks off
Toronto's 43rd Pride Weekend kicks off

Toronto's Pride festival is underway with a number of events including a street fair to marches planned leading up the big annual parade Sunday. As Jazan Grewal reports, it's a jam-packed weekend with thousands expected to pack the downtown core.
More Videos