North Korea launches a ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea says

FILE - The Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier is anchored in Busan, South Korea, on June 22, 2024. The newly-inaugurated Freedom Edge exercise is wrapping up in the East China Sea, having brought together Japanese, South Korean and American naval assets for multi-domain maneuvers for the first time.(Song Kyung-Seok/Pool Photo via AP, File)

By Hyung-jin Kim, The Associated Press

Posted June 30, 2024 4:40 pm.

Last Updated June 30, 2024 5:42 pm.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea launched a ballistic missile off its east coast on Monday, South Korea’s military said, a day after the North vowed “offensive and overwhelming” responses to protest a new U.S. military drill with South Korea and Japan.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made on Monday morning, but gave no further details, including how far the weapon traveled.

The launch came two days after South Korea, the U.S. and Japan ended their new multidomain trilateral drills. The “Freedom Edge” drill drew a U.S. aircraft carrier and destroyers, fighter jets and helicopters from the three countries, and the three countries practiced missile defense, anti-submarine and maritime interdiction drills.

On Sunday, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry issued a lengthy statement strongly denouncing the U.S., South Korea and Japan over their three-way drill. It called the drill an Asian version of NATO that openly destroys the security environment on the Korean Peninsula and contained a U.S. intention to exert pressure on Russia and lay siege to China.

The North’s Foreign Ministry said it will “firmly defend the sovereignty, security and interests of the state and peace in the region through offensive and overwhelming countermeasures.”

Monday’s launch was the North’s first weapons firing in five days. Last Wednesday, North Korea launched what it called a multiwarhead missile in the first known launch of a developmental, advanced weapon meant to defeat U.S. and South Korean missile defenses. North Korea said the launch was successful, but South Korea dismissed the North’s claim as deception to cover up a failed launch.

In recent weeks, North Korea has floated numerous trash-carrying balloons toward South Korea in what it has described as a tit-for-tat response to South Korean activists sending political leaflets via their own balloons.

Meanwhile, North Korea opened a key ruling party meeting Friday to determine what it called “important, immediate issues” related to works to further enhance Korean-style socialism. On the meeting’s second-day session Saturday, leader Kim Jong Un spoke about “some deviations obstructing” the county’s efforts to improve its economic status and unspecified important tasks for resolving immediate policy issues, North Korea’s state media reported Sunday.

Hyung-jin Kim, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 man dead in triple-shooting at Hamilton-area party
1 man dead in triple-shooting at Hamilton-area party

A man in his mid-20s is dead after at least three people were shot at a party in a short-term rental property in Flamborough. Hamilton police say they responded to reports of shots fired at property...

2h ago

Suspect wanted after windows smashed at 2 Toronto synagogues, police say
Suspect wanted after windows smashed at 2 Toronto synagogues, police say

Toronto police officers said both incidents happened early on Sunday. Investigators said a suspect left both scenes on a motorcycle.

52m ago

Almost 830 WestJet flights cancelled as strike hits nearly 100,000 passengers
Almost 830 WestJet flights cancelled as strike hits nearly 100,000 passengers

WestJet officials say at least 407 flights will have been cancelled between the period of June 27 and July 2.

1h ago

Downtown Toronto streets fill with revelers, rainbow flags for city's Pride parade
Downtown Toronto streets fill with revelers, rainbow flags for city's Pride parade

The streets of downtown Toronto are teeming with rainbow regalia this afternoon as thousands take part in one of the country's largest Pride events. The Toronto Pride Parade marks the culmination of...

2h ago

Top Stories

1 man dead in triple-shooting at Hamilton-area party
1 man dead in triple-shooting at Hamilton-area party

A man in his mid-20s is dead after at least three people were shot at a party in a short-term rental property in Flamborough. Hamilton police say they responded to reports of shots fired at property...

2h ago

Suspect wanted after windows smashed at 2 Toronto synagogues, police say
Suspect wanted after windows smashed at 2 Toronto synagogues, police say

Toronto police officers said both incidents happened early on Sunday. Investigators said a suspect left both scenes on a motorcycle.

52m ago

Almost 830 WestJet flights cancelled as strike hits nearly 100,000 passengers
Almost 830 WestJet flights cancelled as strike hits nearly 100,000 passengers

WestJet officials say at least 407 flights will have been cancelled between the period of June 27 and July 2.

1h ago

Downtown Toronto streets fill with revelers, rainbow flags for city's Pride parade
Downtown Toronto streets fill with revelers, rainbow flags for city's Pride parade

The streets of downtown Toronto are teeming with rainbow regalia this afternoon as thousands take part in one of the country's largest Pride events. The Toronto Pride Parade marks the culmination of...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:06
Toronto area to see cooler temperatures before heat returns
Toronto area to see cooler temperatures before heat returns

Carl Lam explains when we'll see a return of hotter temperatures in his seven-day forecast.

22h ago

3:00
WestJet mechanic strike leaves travellers in limbo
WestJet mechanic strike leaves travellers in limbo

WestJet mechanics walk off the job at the height of the Canada Day Long weekend. Afua Baah has the details as travellers scramble to find alternate options to get to their destination.

23h ago

2:08
Far right party leads in polls ahead of French election
Far right party leads in polls ahead of French election

French voters will head to the polls on Sunday in a parliamentary election that could see the rise of a far right government. Erica Natividad reports.

23h ago

2:10
Mother Mother bringing energetic show coast-to-coast
Mother Mother bringing energetic show coast-to-coast

Lindsay Dunn spoke with Mother Mother's Ryan Guldemond about their upcoming Canadian tour and connection they feel with their hometown fans.

2:11
Toronto's 43rd Pride Weekend kicks off
Toronto's 43rd Pride Weekend kicks off

Toronto's Pride festival is underway with a number of events including a street fair to marches planned leading up the big annual parade Sunday. As Jazan Grewal reports, it's a jam-packed weekend with thousands expected to pack the downtown core.
More Videos