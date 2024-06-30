Oilers place goaltender Jack Campbell on unconditional waivers for purpose of buyout

The Edmonton Oilers have placed goaltender Jack Campbell on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout.

Campbell signed a five-year, US$25-million contract in July 2022 to be Edmonton’s No. 1 crease option.

However, he never found traction with his new team after leaving the Toronto Maple Leafs. Campbell lost the starting job to Stuart Skinner and was eventually put on waivers before being demoted to the American Hockey League.

The 32-year-old has three years left on his deal.

In other moves, the Oilers made qualifying offers to forwards Dylan Holloway, Raphael Lavoie and James Hamblin, along with defencemen Philip Broberg and Noel Hoefenmayer.

Edmonton did not make qualifying offers to forward Carter Savoie and goaltender Ryan Fanti, making them free agents.