Are you proud to be Canadian? Poll suggests fewer people are feeling that way

A person cools themselves with a fan during the Canada Day noon show in Ottawa on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 30, 2024 11:01 am.

Last Updated June 30, 2024 11:17 am.

A new poll suggests Canadians’ sense of national pride is lower than it was a few years ago.

Polling firm Leger asked 1,600 people how they’re feeling about being Canadian ahead of Canada Day.

The results suggest the vast majority of respondents — 76 per cent — would call themselves proud Canadians.

But 45 per cent of survey participants said they were feeling less proud than they did five years ago.

Among the top concerns for those polled were income inequality and poverty, and the state of the health care system.

The results suggest people who vote Conservative and those living in Quebec were less likely to say Canada is one of the best countries in the world.

1 man dead in triple-shooting at Hamilton-area party
1 man dead in triple-shooting at Hamilton-area party

One man is dead after at least three people were shot at a party in a short-term rental property in Flamborough. Hamilton police say they responded to reports of shots fired in an area near Concession...

15m ago

Thousands gather in downtown Toronto for one of Canada's largest Pride parades
Thousands gather in downtown Toronto for one of Canada's largest Pride parades

One of the country's largest Pride events will culminate Sunday with a massive celebration. The Toronto Pride Parade will wind through the streets of the Ontario capital, with thousands expected to...

3h ago

WestJet cancels another 82 flights on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday
WestJet cancels another 82 flights on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday

WestJet officials say at least 407 flights will have been cancelled between the period of June 27 and July 2.

2h ago

Hurricane Beryl forecast to become a Category 4 storm as it near southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl forecast to become a Category 4 storm as it near southeast Caribbean

Hurricane Beryl is forecast to strengthen into a powerful Category 4 storm as it approaches the southeast Caribbean, which began shutting down Sunday amid urgent pleads from government officials for people...

2h ago

3:06
Toronto area to see cooler temperatures before heat returns
Toronto area to see cooler temperatures before heat returns

Carl Lam explains when we'll see a return of hotter temperatures in his seven-day forecast.

16h ago

3:00
WestJet mechanic strike leaves travellers in limbo
WestJet mechanic strike leaves travellers in limbo

WestJet mechanics walk off the job at the height of the Canada Day Long weekend. Afua Baah has the details as travellers scramble to find alternate options to get to their destination.

17h ago

2:08
Far right party leads in polls ahead of French election
Far right party leads in polls ahead of French election

French voters will head to the polls on Sunday in a parliamentary election that could see the rise of a far right government. Erica Natividad reports.

17h ago

2:10
Mother Mother bringing energetic show coast-to-coast
Mother Mother bringing energetic show coast-to-coast

Lindsay Dunn spoke with Mother Mother's Ryan Guldemond about their upcoming Canadian tour and connection they feel with their hometown fans.

2:11
Toronto's 43rd Pride Weekend kicks off
Toronto's 43rd Pride Weekend kicks off

Toronto's Pride festival is underway with a number of events including a street fair to marches planned leading up the big annual parade Sunday. As Jazan Grewal reports, it's a jam-packed weekend with thousands expected to pack the downtown core.
