Two wildfires are burning near Greece’s capital, fueled by strong winds

A firefighter struggles to extinguish a forest fire at Keratea area, southeast of Athens, Greece, Sunday, June 30, 2024. Two large wildfires were burning Sunday near Greece's capital of Athens, and authorities sent emergency messages for some residents to evacuate and others to stay at home and close their windows to protect themselves from smoke. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

By Demetris Nellas, The Associated Press

Posted June 30, 2024 11:44 am.

Last Updated June 30, 2024 12:26 pm.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Two large wildfires were burning Sunday near Greece’s capital of Athens, and authorities sent emergency messages for some residents to evacuate and others to stay at home and close their windows to protect themselves from smoke.

The first blaze, southeast of Athens, began in early afternoon. Local authorities said it burned at least four homes and several cars. No casualties were reported by 6 p.m.

The blaze was approaching the port of Lavrio about 60 kilometers (37 miles) southeast of Athens. The area has suffered from wildfires in recent years. A small forest to the south, near Cape Sounio, also could be in danger.

A second, fast-moving fire later began north of Athens near the suburb of Stamata. It was burning through scrubland and forest and moving up 1,100-meter (3,600-foot) Mount Penteli, one of four mountains ringing the capital area.

A total of 230 firefighters, 17 planes and 12 helicopters were trying to put out both fires, the Fire Service said. The planes and helicopters can only operate in daylight.

Hot and dry weather, combined with strong winds, are helping spread the fires. Temperatures in the low 30s Celsius (high 80s F) are expected to rise Monday and Tuesday.

Wildfires have become an annual feature in the Mediterranean. Earlier this month, Greece and Turkey saw large fires.

Demetris Nellas, The Associated Press




Top Stories

Almost 700 WestJet flights cancelled as strike hits nearly 100,000 passengers
Almost 700 WestJet flights cancelled as strike hits nearly 100,000 passengers

WestJet officials say at least 407 flights will have been cancelled between the period of June 27 and July 2.

44m ago

Hurricane Beryl now a Category 4 storm as it nears the southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl now a Category 4 storm as it nears the southeast Caribbean

Hurricane Beryl strengthened into what experts called an "extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm as it approaches the southeast Caribbean, which began shutting down Sunday amid urgent pleas from government...

updated

41m ago

1 man dead in triple-shooting at Hamilton-area party
1 man dead in triple-shooting at Hamilton-area party

One man is dead after at least three people were shot at a party in a short-term rental property in Flamborough. Hamilton police say they responded to reports of shots fired in an area near Concession...

1h ago

Thousands gather in downtown Toronto for one of Canada's largest Pride parades
Thousands gather in downtown Toronto for one of Canada's largest Pride parades

One of the country's largest Pride events will culminate Sunday with a massive celebration. The Toronto Pride Parade will wind through the streets of the Ontario capital, with thousands expected to...

4h ago

