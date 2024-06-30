WestJet mechanics union strike: 82 flights cancelled on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday

WestJet mechanics walk off the job at the height of the Canada Day Long weekend. Afua Baah has the details as travellers scramble to find alternate options to get to their destination.

By Nick Westoll

Posted June 30, 2024 1:02 am.

Last Updated June 30, 2024 1:25 am.

WestJet officials say 82 flights have been cancelled over the next three days due to a sudden strike by unionized airline mechanics.

“As a result of the union’s blatant efforts to disrupt the travel plans of thousands of Canadians over July long weekend, WestJet has cancelled a total of 407 flights to maintain stability across its remaining operation,” a statement issued by the company late Saturday said.

“WestJet continues to seek intervention while exploring every possible avenue for resolution.”

The statement said additional aircraft are being parked and there will only be 30 airplanes operating across its entire network by the end of Sunday.

It said 68 flights on Sunday, 11 flights on Monday and three flights on Tuesday have been cancelled.

It wasn’t immediately clear if additional cancellations during the same time period could happen. Customers set to travel with the airline in the coming days were urged to check the status of their flight.

Saturday saw the highest number of flight cancellations with 282 trips being scrapped.

Company officials said 49,000 people have been impacted by the labour action, calling the union’s actions “destructive.”

The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) announced its members walked off the job Friday afternoon because the airline’s “unwillingness to negotiate with the union made the strike inevitable.”

The move came after the federal government issued a ministerial order for binding arbitration on Thursday, following two weeks of turbulent discussions with the union on a new deal and a vote earlier in June to reject a tentative deal.

Federal Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan issued a brief statement on Saturday morning saying he was reviewing the order by the Canada Industrial Relations Board and describing it as “clearly inconsistent” with the direction he provided.”

But a new statement later on Saturday said he respects the authority of the board, which he noted is independent from the government.

In a post on X Saturday evening, O’Regan said he “told them they needed to work together with the Canada Industrial Relations Board to resolve their differences and get their first agreement done.” There was no indication in his social media posts of what, if anything, the federal government might do in the coming days.

“There’s a lot at stake here. Canadians need this resolved,” he said.

In an update to its 680 members, the union posted a letter from the board regarding its decision in which it said that the ministerial referral “does not have the effect of suspending the right to strike or lockout.”

Sean McVeigh, a WestJet aircraft maintenance engineer picketing at Toronto Pearson International Airport’s Terminal 3 on Saturday, said the strike is an attempt to force the airline to return to a “respectful negotiation.”

McVeigh said the union regrets any inconvenience caused to passengers.

“However, the reason they (passengers) have possibly missed a flight or had to cancel is due to the reason that WestJet is not respectfully sitting down at the table and negotiating,” he said alongside roughly 20 others on the picket line.

“We take on a lot of responsibility and we would just like to be appreciated financially,” he said.

Passengers at Pearson airport CityNews spoke with expressed their concerns.

“It’s pretty, pretty anxiety-inducing,” one traveller said.

“Disappointed right now. We’ll see where we are in a few hours,” another traveller added.

With files from The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Time crunch, rules mess could plague potential federal Liberal leadership race
Time crunch, rules mess could plague potential federal Liberal leadership race

The party hasn't selected a new leader since 2013, when the Liberals changed the rules to give ordinary citizens a bigger say in who would take the reins of the party.

10h ago

Tropical Storm Beryl forecast to become a major hurricane
Tropical Storm Beryl forecast to become a major hurricane

Tropical Storm Beryl chugged toward the southeast Caribbean on Saturday as forecasters warned it was expected to strengthen into a dangerous major hurricane before reaching Barbados late Sunday. A major...

14h ago

Man critically injured in two-vehicle crash in Flemingdon Park
Man critically injured in two-vehicle crash in Flemingdon Park

A man has suffered critical injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Flemingdon Park on Saturday. Police say the incident occurred on southbound Don Mills Road south of Gateway Boulevard just after...

6h ago

What's open/closed this Canada Day long weekend?
What's open/closed this Canada Day long weekend?

Canada Day is fast approaching, and this year, it falls on Monday. There will be lots of activities and events to keep you busy in the city this weekend. Here's a look at some of the events happening...

