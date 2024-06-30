Yukon village of Mayo receives evacuation alert due to area wildfire

A wildfire is shown from a highway in the Yukon in this handout image provided by Wildland Fire Management/Government of Yukon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Wildland Fire Management/Government of Yukon *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 30, 2024 1:25 pm.

Last Updated June 30, 2024 1:26 pm.

MAYO, YUKON, CANADA — The tiny Yukon village of Mayo and the surrounding area is on evacuation alert due to wildfire activity.

Mayo’s Emergency Measures Organization issued the alert Saturday night due to the potential effects of the area’s Roaring Creek wildfire.

Mayo is located about 400 kilometres north of Whitehorse and is home to about 200 people.

The emergency measures organization says an alert is not an order to evacuate, but residents are asked to prepare for the possibility of evacuation.

The Roaring Creek wildfire is currently listed as out of control and is located about 15 kilometres north of Mayo.

Yukon says it is receiving firefighting help from British Columbia with the deployment of 12 initial-attack crews and one air-tanker group.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Almost 700 WestJet flights cancelled as strike hits nearly 100,000 passengers
Almost 700 WestJet flights cancelled as strike hits nearly 100,000 passengers

WestJet officials say at least 407 flights will have been cancelled between the period of June 27 and July 2.

33m ago

Hurricane Beryl now a Category 4 storm as it nears the southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl now a Category 4 storm as it nears the southeast Caribbean

Hurricane Beryl strengthened into what experts called an "extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm as it approaches the southeast Caribbean, which began shutting down Sunday amid urgent pleas from government...

23m ago

1 man dead in triple-shooting at Hamilton-area party
1 man dead in triple-shooting at Hamilton-area party

One man is dead after at least three people were shot at a party in a short-term rental property in Flamborough. Hamilton police say they responded to reports of shots fired in an area near Concession...

3h ago

Thousands gather in downtown Toronto for one of Canada's largest Pride parades
Thousands gather in downtown Toronto for one of Canada's largest Pride parades

One of the country's largest Pride events will culminate Sunday with a massive celebration. The Toronto Pride Parade is winding its way through the streets of the Ontario capital, with thousands expected...

1h ago

Top Stories

Almost 700 WestJet flights cancelled as strike hits nearly 100,000 passengers
Almost 700 WestJet flights cancelled as strike hits nearly 100,000 passengers

WestJet officials say at least 407 flights will have been cancelled between the period of June 27 and July 2.

33m ago

Hurricane Beryl now a Category 4 storm as it nears the southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl now a Category 4 storm as it nears the southeast Caribbean

Hurricane Beryl strengthened into what experts called an "extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm as it approaches the southeast Caribbean, which began shutting down Sunday amid urgent pleas from government...

23m ago

1 man dead in triple-shooting at Hamilton-area party
1 man dead in triple-shooting at Hamilton-area party

One man is dead after at least three people were shot at a party in a short-term rental property in Flamborough. Hamilton police say they responded to reports of shots fired in an area near Concession...

3h ago

Thousands gather in downtown Toronto for one of Canada's largest Pride parades
Thousands gather in downtown Toronto for one of Canada's largest Pride parades

One of the country's largest Pride events will culminate Sunday with a massive celebration. The Toronto Pride Parade is winding its way through the streets of the Ontario capital, with thousands expected...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:06
Toronto area to see cooler temperatures before heat returns
Toronto area to see cooler temperatures before heat returns

Carl Lam explains when we'll see a return of hotter temperatures in his seven-day forecast.

19h ago

3:00
WestJet mechanic strike leaves travellers in limbo
WestJet mechanic strike leaves travellers in limbo

WestJet mechanics walk off the job at the height of the Canada Day Long weekend. Afua Baah has the details as travellers scramble to find alternate options to get to their destination.

20h ago

2:08
Far right party leads in polls ahead of French election
Far right party leads in polls ahead of French election

French voters will head to the polls on Sunday in a parliamentary election that could see the rise of a far right government. Erica Natividad reports.

20h ago

2:10
Mother Mother bringing energetic show coast-to-coast
Mother Mother bringing energetic show coast-to-coast

Lindsay Dunn spoke with Mother Mother's Ryan Guldemond about their upcoming Canadian tour and connection they feel with their hometown fans.

2:11
Toronto's 43rd Pride Weekend kicks off
Toronto's 43rd Pride Weekend kicks off

Toronto's Pride festival is underway with a number of events including a street fair to marches planned leading up the big annual parade Sunday. As Jazan Grewal reports, it's a jam-packed weekend with thousands expected to pack the downtown core.
More Videos