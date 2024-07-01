2 Algerian journalists arrested for publishing video showing businesswomen protesting

FILE - Newspapers are seen on a table at a private television broadcaster in Algiers, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Algeria’s moves to restrict freedom of expression are showing few signs of slowing as September’s presidential elections near. Authorities last week arrested journalists in several separate instances, raiding a bookstore in a region known for dissent and protest and taking into detention two journalists who published a video showing women criticizing the government. (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 1, 2024 3:36 am.

Last Updated July 1, 2024 3:42 am.

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algerian authorities arrested two journalists for publishing a video showing businesswomen protesting how they were treated at a government-sponsored event.

Journalists in Algeria have faced mounting repression since President Abdelmadjid Tebboune came to power four years ago, with possible long jail time on flimsy charges, experts say. Many news outlets have also shuttered due to mounting legal fees.

Sofiane Ghirous and Ferhat Omar of the news website “Algerie Scoop” were detained last week for broadcasting material authorities claimed “constituted incitement and hate speech,” according to a statement from the National Committee for the Liberation of Detainees, a local watchdog group, on Saturday.

In the video, women start-up founders accused the government of “humiliating” and treating them with “contempt” at an innovation event organized by the Ministry of Education and Professional Training.

Ghirous is the editor-in-chief of Algerie Scoop — accredited by the government in 2021— and Omar is the website’s director.

The press freedom group Reporters Without Borders has recently downranked Algeria on its freedom of expression index to 139th out of 180 in 2024 while decrying the country’s “pressure on independent media and threats to arrest journalists.”

In June, the popular news website Radio M announced it would cease publication due to “impossible conditions” while its editor, Ihsane El Kadi, serves a five-year prison sentence on charges alleging his media company accepted foreign funds for his coverage, which was often critical of the government.

Also over the weekend, authorities raided the Librairie Gouraya bookstore in the city of Bejaia, nearly 240 kilometers (149 miles) east of the capital, to prevent the sale of “Shared Kabylia” where a book signing was scheduled for its French author, Dominique Martre. They briefly arrested Martre, the Algerian publisher and several others, including journalists and activists.

In the book, Martre recounts her experiences teaching French in the mountainous region of Kabylia in the 1970s.

Those arrested were released later in the evening, attorney Mokrane Ait Labri — whose journalist brother was among the arrested — told The Associated Press.

The crackdown on freedom of expression comes as Algeria gears up for an election in September. Tebboune will likely seek a second term as president.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

WestJet and union reach second tentative agreement, strike to end
WestJet and union reach second tentative agreement, strike to end

The deal was announced by WestJet and the AMFA union late on Sunday. Members were encouraged to report back to work.

2h ago

Toronto police tow truck task force probing 8 instances of shots fired at vehicles, buildings
Toronto police tow truck task force probing 8 instances of shots fired at vehicles, buildings

Toronto police officers say all of the instances of gunfire in the city's east end happened between early Saturday and Sunday evening.

3h ago

Durham Region Transit, YRT fares increasing on July 1
Durham Region Transit, YRT fares increasing on July 1

Several Durham Region Transit fare categories will see increases on July 1. Officials say the increases are needed for enhancements.

2h ago

Downtown Toronto streets fill with thousands of revelers, rainbow flags for Pride parade
Downtown Toronto streets fill with thousands of revelers, rainbow flags for Pride parade

Toward the end of the Toronto Pride Parade, organizers cancelled the remainder of the parade as demonstrators sat on the road.

7h ago

Top Stories

WestJet and union reach second tentative agreement, strike to end
WestJet and union reach second tentative agreement, strike to end

The deal was announced by WestJet and the AMFA union late on Sunday. Members were encouraged to report back to work.

2h ago

Toronto police tow truck task force probing 8 instances of shots fired at vehicles, buildings
Toronto police tow truck task force probing 8 instances of shots fired at vehicles, buildings

Toronto police officers say all of the instances of gunfire in the city's east end happened between early Saturday and Sunday evening.

3h ago

Durham Region Transit, YRT fares increasing on July 1
Durham Region Transit, YRT fares increasing on July 1

Several Durham Region Transit fare categories will see increases on July 1. Officials say the increases are needed for enhancements.

2h ago

Downtown Toronto streets fill with thousands of revelers, rainbow flags for Pride parade
Downtown Toronto streets fill with thousands of revelers, rainbow flags for Pride parade

Toward the end of the Toronto Pride Parade, organizers cancelled the remainder of the parade as demonstrators sat on the road.

7h ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Toronto Pride Parade returns for 43rd year
Toronto Pride Parade returns for 43rd year

One of Canada's largest Pride events has wrapped up, bringing an end to a month of events across Toronto. David Zura was there to give us a look from the ground.

8h ago

0:59
1 dead, at least 2 injured in Hamilton shooting
1 dead, at least 2 injured in Hamilton shooting

Hamilton police officers say a man has died and at least two others have been injured at a house party in Flamborough.

9h ago

2:50
WestJet mechanics strike could impact summer tourism: experts
WestJet mechanics strike could impact summer tourism: experts

Nearly 100,000 travellers are impacted as the WestJet mechanic strike continues across the country. Afua Baah speaks with an expert who says summer tourism could be impacted if the labour dispute isn’t resolved soon.

9h ago

1:49
Hurricane Beryl intensifies to category 4 storm
Hurricane Beryl intensifies to category 4 storm

Hurricane Beryl has rapidly intensified into a “life-threatening” category 4 storm ahead of making landfall in the Caribbean. Erica Natividad with the warnings and its projected path.

10h ago

1:40
Canada Day Long Weekend at the Rogers Centre
Canada Day Long Weekend at the Rogers Centre

The Jays finish up their series with the Yankees on Sunday before hosting their Canada Day game against Houston on Monday afternoon.  And, as Lindsay Dunn reports, there are plenty of activities around the ballpark for fans this weekend.
More Videos