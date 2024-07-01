6 people killed in Wisconsin house fire

By The Associated Press

Posted July 1, 2024 1:22 pm.

Last Updated July 1, 2024 1:26 pm.

NECEDAH, Wis. (AP) —

A house fire in Wisconsin killed six family members, authorities said Monday, adding that early indications are that the blaze was accidental.

Emergency responders were called to a house fire in Necedah around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release posted Monday on the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. They arrived to find the home engulfed in flames.

Firefighters battled the blaze for three hours. Authorities have not released the names of the six people who died.

The sheriff’s office said the fire appears to be accidental but an investigation is ongoing. The state fire marshal is assisting.

