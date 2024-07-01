A 17-year-old Chinese player died after collapsing during a badminton match in Indonesia

By Slamet Riyadi And Edna Tarigan, The Associated Press

Posted July 1, 2024 4:46 am.

Last Updated July 1, 2024 4:56 am.

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A 17-year-old Chinese player died after collapsing on court during an Asian tournament in Indonesia’s Yogyakarta province, Indonesia’s Badminton Association said Monday.

Zhang Zhijie was playing against Kazuma Kawano of Japan at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships on Sunday when he collapsed and had seizures.

Badminton officials said medical teams treated Zhang on court and he was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

He was later taken to the Dr. Sardjito General Hospital, a main government hospital in Yogyakarta.

“The conclusion of the examination and treatment of the victim at both hospitals showed the same results, namely that the victim experienced sudden cardiac arrest,” Broto Happy, spokesperson of Badminton Association of Indonesia, told reporters at a news conference.

Badminton players and officials in Yogyakarta paid tribute to Zhang by holding a minute of silence on the court Monday morning before the quarterfinals.

Badminton Asia said it was “immensely saddened” and expressed its condolences to Zhang’s parents and family, adding: “The world of badminton has lost a talented player.”

The Chinese Badminton Association offered its condolences and support to Zhang’s family, and described him as a player who “loved badminton and was an outstanding athlete of the national youth badminton team.”

The Chinese association said its team’s leader, coach, doctor, translator and the tournament medical staff acted quickly after Zhang appeared to faint on the court.

“We feel deeply distressed over the unfortunate death of Zhang Zhijie from a sudden illness while competing in an international competition,” the statement said. “We express our sincere gratitude to all sectors of the society for the concern and help given to Zhang Zhijie. We will do our best to provide help to Zhang Zhijie’s family.”

___

Associated Press video producers Liu Zheng and Caroline Chen in Beijing contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s Asia-Pacific coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific

Slamet Riyadi And Edna Tarigan, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

WestJet and union reach second tentative agreement, strike to end
WestJet and union reach second tentative agreement, strike to end

The deal was announced by WestJet and the AMFA union late on Sunday. Members were encouraged to report back to work.

3h ago

Toronto police tow truck task force probing 8 instances of shots fired at vehicles, buildings
Toronto police tow truck task force probing 8 instances of shots fired at vehicles, buildings

Toronto police officers say all of the instances of gunfire in the city's east end happened between early Saturday and Sunday evening.

5h ago

Durham Region Transit, YRT fares increasing on July 1
Durham Region Transit, YRT fares increasing on July 1

Several Durham Region Transit fare categories will see increases on July 1. Officials say the increases are needed for enhancements.

3h ago

Downtown Toronto streets fill with thousands of revelers, rainbow flags for Pride parade
Downtown Toronto streets fill with thousands of revelers, rainbow flags for Pride parade

Toward the end of the Toronto Pride Parade, organizers cancelled the remainder of the parade as demonstrators sat on the road.

9h ago

Top Stories

WestJet and union reach second tentative agreement, strike to end
WestJet and union reach second tentative agreement, strike to end

The deal was announced by WestJet and the AMFA union late on Sunday. Members were encouraged to report back to work.

3h ago

Toronto police tow truck task force probing 8 instances of shots fired at vehicles, buildings
Toronto police tow truck task force probing 8 instances of shots fired at vehicles, buildings

Toronto police officers say all of the instances of gunfire in the city's east end happened between early Saturday and Sunday evening.

5h ago

Durham Region Transit, YRT fares increasing on July 1
Durham Region Transit, YRT fares increasing on July 1

Several Durham Region Transit fare categories will see increases on July 1. Officials say the increases are needed for enhancements.

3h ago

Downtown Toronto streets fill with thousands of revelers, rainbow flags for Pride parade
Downtown Toronto streets fill with thousands of revelers, rainbow flags for Pride parade

Toward the end of the Toronto Pride Parade, organizers cancelled the remainder of the parade as demonstrators sat on the road.

9h ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Toronto Pride Parade returns for 43rd year
Toronto Pride Parade returns for 43rd year

One of Canada's largest Pride events has wrapped up, bringing an end to a month of events across Toronto. David Zura was there to give us a look from the ground.

10h ago

0:59
1 dead, at least 2 injured in Hamilton shooting
1 dead, at least 2 injured in Hamilton shooting

Hamilton police officers say a man has died and at least two others have been injured at a house party in Flamborough.

11h ago

2:50
WestJet mechanics strike could impact summer tourism: experts
WestJet mechanics strike could impact summer tourism: experts

Nearly 100,000 travellers are impacted as the WestJet mechanic strike continues across the country. Afua Baah speaks with an expert who says summer tourism could be impacted if the labour dispute isn’t resolved soon.

10h ago

1:49
Hurricane Beryl intensifies to category 4 storm
Hurricane Beryl intensifies to category 4 storm

Hurricane Beryl has rapidly intensified into a “life-threatening” category 4 storm ahead of making landfall in the Caribbean. Erica Natividad with the warnings and its projected path.

12h ago

1:40
Canada Day Long Weekend at the Rogers Centre
Canada Day Long Weekend at the Rogers Centre

The Jays finish up their series with the Yankees on Sunday before hosting their Canada Day game against Houston on Monday afternoon.  And, as Lindsay Dunn reports, there are plenty of activities around the ballpark for fans this weekend.
More Videos