A car hits pedestrians in central Seoul, killing 9 and injuring 4

Police officers control a car accident scene near Seoul City Hall in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Monday, July 1, 2024. A car slammed into pedestrians in central Seoul on Monday night, killing nine people and injuring four others, officials said. (Seo Dae-yeon/Yonhap via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 1, 2024 11:04 am.

Last Updated July 1, 2024 11:42 am.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A car hit pedestrians waiting at a traffic light in central Seoul on Monday evening, killing nine people and injuring four, South Korea’s emergency officials said.

The passenger car drove in the wrong direction and collided with two other cars just before hitting the pedestrians, South Korean media reports said.

The reports say the driver in his late 60s spoke of a sudden, unintended acceleration. He was detained, media reported.

Seoul police did not immediately confirmed the reports.

Emergency officer Kim Chun-su told a briefing that one of the four injured was in serious condition.

President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered his safety minister and emergency agency chief to make best efforts to aid the victims.

The Associated Press



