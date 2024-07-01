Albania’s world-renowned novelist Ismail Kadare dies at 88

FILE - Albanian novelist Ismail Kadare arrives at the Elysee Palace to receive the France's Legion d'Honneur medal by French President Francois Hollande, in Paris, on May 30, 2016. Renowned Albanian novelist Kadare has died after being rushed to a hospital in the Albanian capital, his publishing editor said on Monday. He was 88. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

By Vlasov Sulaj And Llazar Semini, The Associated Press

Posted July 1, 2024 4:07 am.

Last Updated July 1, 2024 4:12 am.

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Renowned Albanian novelist Ismail Kadare has died after being rushed to a hospital in Tirana, his publishing editor said on Monday. He was 88.

Kadare has long been mentioned as a possible contender for the Nobel Literature Prize.

Onufri Publishing House editor Bujar Hudhri said the noted author died Monday morning. A nurse at the hospital, who spoke on condition of anonymity because she was not authorized to talk to the press, said he was taken to the emergency room after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Kadare became internationally recognized after his novel “The General of the Dead Army” was published in 1963 when Albania was still governed by the communist government of late dictator Enver Hoxha.

Kadare fled Albania to France in the fall of 1990, just a few months before the fall of the communist regime following student protests the previous December. He lived in Paris and had recently returned to Tirana.

Last year, French President Emmanuel Macron awarded him the Grand Officer of the Legion of Honor title during a visit by the French president to the Albanian capital. France had previously also made him a foreign associate of the Academy of Moral and Political Sciences, as well as Commander of the Legion of Honor.

Kadare has been awarded a number of international prizes for his works, which included more than 80 novels, plays, screenplays, poetry, essays and story collections translated into 45 languages.

____

Semini reported from Bari, Italy

Vlasov Sulaj And Llazar Semini, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

WestJet and union reach second tentative agreement, strike to end
WestJet and union reach second tentative agreement, strike to end

The deal was announced by WestJet and the AMFA union late on Sunday. Members were encouraged to report back to work.

2h ago

Toronto police tow truck task force probing 8 instances of shots fired at vehicles, buildings
Toronto police tow truck task force probing 8 instances of shots fired at vehicles, buildings

Toronto police officers say all of the instances of gunfire in the city's east end happened between early Saturday and Sunday evening.

4h ago

Durham Region Transit, YRT fares increasing on July 1
Durham Region Transit, YRT fares increasing on July 1

Several Durham Region Transit fare categories will see increases on July 1. Officials say the increases are needed for enhancements.

2h ago

Downtown Toronto streets fill with thousands of revelers, rainbow flags for Pride parade
Downtown Toronto streets fill with thousands of revelers, rainbow flags for Pride parade

Toward the end of the Toronto Pride Parade, organizers cancelled the remainder of the parade as demonstrators sat on the road.

7h ago

Top Stories

WestJet and union reach second tentative agreement, strike to end
WestJet and union reach second tentative agreement, strike to end

The deal was announced by WestJet and the AMFA union late on Sunday. Members were encouraged to report back to work.

2h ago

Toronto police tow truck task force probing 8 instances of shots fired at vehicles, buildings
Toronto police tow truck task force probing 8 instances of shots fired at vehicles, buildings

Toronto police officers say all of the instances of gunfire in the city's east end happened between early Saturday and Sunday evening.

4h ago

Durham Region Transit, YRT fares increasing on July 1
Durham Region Transit, YRT fares increasing on July 1

Several Durham Region Transit fare categories will see increases on July 1. Officials say the increases are needed for enhancements.

2h ago

Downtown Toronto streets fill with thousands of revelers, rainbow flags for Pride parade
Downtown Toronto streets fill with thousands of revelers, rainbow flags for Pride parade

Toward the end of the Toronto Pride Parade, organizers cancelled the remainder of the parade as demonstrators sat on the road.

7h ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Toronto Pride Parade returns for 43rd year
Toronto Pride Parade returns for 43rd year

One of Canada's largest Pride events has wrapped up, bringing an end to a month of events across Toronto. David Zura was there to give us a look from the ground.

8h ago

0:59
1 dead, at least 2 injured in Hamilton shooting
1 dead, at least 2 injured in Hamilton shooting

Hamilton police officers say a man has died and at least two others have been injured at a house party in Flamborough.

9h ago

2:50
WestJet mechanics strike could impact summer tourism: experts
WestJet mechanics strike could impact summer tourism: experts

Nearly 100,000 travellers are impacted as the WestJet mechanic strike continues across the country. Afua Baah speaks with an expert who says summer tourism could be impacted if the labour dispute isn’t resolved soon.

9h ago

1:49
Hurricane Beryl intensifies to category 4 storm
Hurricane Beryl intensifies to category 4 storm

Hurricane Beryl has rapidly intensified into a “life-threatening” category 4 storm ahead of making landfall in the Caribbean. Erica Natividad with the warnings and its projected path.

10h ago

1:40
Canada Day Long Weekend at the Rogers Centre
Canada Day Long Weekend at the Rogers Centre

The Jays finish up their series with the Yankees on Sunday before hosting their Canada Day game against Houston on Monday afternoon.  And, as Lindsay Dunn reports, there are plenty of activities around the ballpark for fans this weekend.
More Videos