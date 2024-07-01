Animal rescuers save more than 100 dolphins during mass stranding event around Cape Cod

A trained volunteer attempts to herd stranded dolphins into deeper waters Friday, June 28, 2024, in Wellfleet, Mass. As many as 125 Atlantic white-sided dolphins became stranded Friday on Cape Cod and at least 10 died, prompting an intensive rescue effort, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare. (Stacey Hedman/IFAW via AP)

By The Associated Press

WELLFLEET, Mass. (AP) — Animal rescuers were able to coax more than 100 dolphins away from shallow waters around Cape Cod over the weekend after about 125 of the Atlantic white-sided dolphins became stranded.

An estimated 13 dolphins died and one had to be euthanized, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare, which helped lead the rescue attempt. The nonprofit said it was the largest mass-stranding it had dealt with on the Cape during its 26-year history in the area.

There’s no set reason for why these dolphins became stranded, rescuers said. Cape Cod is known as a global stranding hotspot due to the curvature of its shores and the fluctuation of tides.

Teams in Massachusetts found one group of 10 Atlantic white-sided dolphins swimming in a dangerously shallow area at dawn on Saturday and managed to herd them out into deeper water.

Scouts also found a second group of 25 dolphins swimming close to the shore near Eastham, the organization said. Teams worked to herd them away as the tide dropped throughout the morning.

Ten dolphins died during the stranding Friday at The Gut — or Great Island — in Wellfleet, at the Herring River. The Gut is the site of frequent strandings, which experts believe is due in part to its hook-like shape and extreme tidal fluctuations.

Misty Niemeyer, the organization’s stranding coordinator, said over the weekend that rescuers faced many challenges Friday, including difficult mud conditions and the dolphins being spread out over a large area.

“It was a 12-hour exhausting response in the unrelenting sun, but the team was able to overcome the various challenges and give the dolphins their best chance at survival,” Niemeyer said in a statement.

The team started out on foot, herding the creatures into deeper waters and then used three small boats equipped with underwater pingers, which make noise underwater, according to the organization.

Those helping with the rescue effort included more than 25 staff from the organization and 100 trained volunteers. The group also had the support of Whale and Dolphin Conservation, the Center for Coastal Studies, AmeriCorps of Cape Cod and the New England Aquarium.

The Associated Press


Ashbridges Bay to host City's flagship fireworks celebration on Canada Day
Ashbridges Bay to host City's flagship fireworks celebration on Canada Day

If you're looking to take in a Canada Day fireworks display this evening, there are several options across the GTA. Ashbridges Bay will host the city's flagship fireworks celebration starting at 10...

18m ago

Beryl makes landfall as Category 4 hurricane on island near Grenada
Beryl makes landfall as Category 4 hurricane on island near Grenada

A dangerous and extremely powerful Hurricane Beryl made landfall Monday on the Caribbean island of Carriacou after becoming the earliest storm of Category 4 strength to form in the Atlantic, fueled by...

6h ago

Woman killed in Brampton crash involving car and transport truck
Woman killed in Brampton crash involving car and transport truck

A woman is dead following an early morning crash in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the intersection of Highway 50 where it meets Coleraine Drive and Major Mackenzie Drive just after 6:30...

8h ago

Maple Leafs sign D Chris Tanev to $27M deal, add Ekman-Larsson and Stolarz in free-agent deals
Maple Leafs sign D Chris Tanev to $27M deal, add Ekman-Larsson and Stolarz in free-agent deals

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed free-agent defenceman Chris Tanev to a six-year deal worth $27 million. The deal carries an average annual salary of $4.5 million. The 34-year-old played in 56...

6h ago

