Boeing announces purchase of Spirit AeroSystems for $4.7 billion in stock

By The Associated Press

Posted July 1, 2024 1:07 am.

Last Updated July 1, 2024 1:12 am.

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Boeing announced plans to aquire Spirit AeroSystems for $4.7 billion in an all-stock transaction for the manufacturing firm.

Boeing, located in Arlington, Virginia, announced the purchase in a statement late Sunday.

The acquisition’s equity value of $4.7 billion is $37.25 per share, while the total value of the deal is around $8.3 billion, which includes Spirit’s last reported net debt, the aerospace company said.

Spirit, located in Wichita, Kansas, manufactures key parts for Boeing aircraft.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police tow truck task force probing 8 instances of shots fired at vehicles, buildings
Toronto police tow truck task force probing 8 instances of shots fired at vehicles, buildings

Toronto police officers say all of the instances of gunfire in the city's east end happened between early Saturday and Sunday evening.

55m ago

Durham Region Transit fares increasing on July 1
Durham Region Transit fares increasing on July 1

Several Durham Region Transit fare categories will see increases on July 1. Officials say the increases are needed for enhancements.

3h ago

Downtown Toronto streets fill with thousands of revelers, rainbow flags for Pride parade
Downtown Toronto streets fill with thousands of revelers, rainbow flags for Pride parade

Toward the end of the Toronto Pride Parade, organizers cancelled the remainder of the parade as demonstrators sat on the road.

4h ago

WestJet executives call on feds for 'urgent clarity' on strike after more than 800 flights cancelled
WestJet executives call on feds for 'urgent clarity' on strike after more than 800 flights cancelled

WestJet officials say at least 407 flights will have been cancelled between the period of June 27 and July 2.

27m ago

Top Stories

Toronto police tow truck task force probing 8 instances of shots fired at vehicles, buildings
Toronto police tow truck task force probing 8 instances of shots fired at vehicles, buildings

Toronto police officers say all of the instances of gunfire in the city's east end happened between early Saturday and Sunday evening.

55m ago

Durham Region Transit fares increasing on July 1
Durham Region Transit fares increasing on July 1

Several Durham Region Transit fare categories will see increases on July 1. Officials say the increases are needed for enhancements.

3h ago

Downtown Toronto streets fill with thousands of revelers, rainbow flags for Pride parade
Downtown Toronto streets fill with thousands of revelers, rainbow flags for Pride parade

Toward the end of the Toronto Pride Parade, organizers cancelled the remainder of the parade as demonstrators sat on the road.

4h ago

WestJet executives call on feds for 'urgent clarity' on strike after more than 800 flights cancelled
WestJet executives call on feds for 'urgent clarity' on strike after more than 800 flights cancelled

WestJet officials say at least 407 flights will have been cancelled between the period of June 27 and July 2.

27m ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Toronto Pride Parade returns for 43rd year
Toronto Pride Parade returns for 43rd year

One of Canada's largest Pride events has wrapped up, bringing an end to a month of events across Toronto. David Zura was there to give us a look from the ground.

5h ago

0:59
1 dead, at least 2 injured in Hamilton shooting
1 dead, at least 2 injured in Hamilton shooting

Hamilton police officers say a man has died and at least two others have been injured at a house party in Flamborough.

6h ago

2:37
The heat returns to the GTA midweek
The heat returns to the GTA midweek

In his seven-day forecast, Carl Lam has more on the return of hot temperatures in the middle of the week.

6h ago

2:50
WestJet mechanics strike could impact summer tourism: experts
WestJet mechanics strike could impact summer tourism: experts

Nearly 100,000 travellers are impacted as the WestJet mechanic strike continues across the country. Afua Baah speaks with an expert who says summer tourism could be impacted if the labour dispute isn’t resolved soon.

6h ago

1:40
Canada Day Long Weekend at the Rogers Centre
Canada Day Long Weekend at the Rogers Centre

The Jays finish up their series with the Yankees on Sunday before hosting their Canada Day game against Houston on Monday afternoon.  And, as Lindsay Dunn reports, there are plenty of activities around the ballpark for fans this weekend.
More Videos