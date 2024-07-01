Bolivia summons Argentine ambassador for reprimand over its claims of a fake coup

Bolivian interim Foreign Minister Maria Nela Prada speaks during a press conference in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, July 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 1, 2024 5:21 pm.

Last Updated July 1, 2024 5:26 pm.

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — The Bolivian government on Monday summoned the Argentine ambassador to address the country’s claims that the attempted military coup that rattled Bolivia last week was a hoax.

Bolivia’s official reprimand of its neighbor adds to the fallout from the purported foiled mutiny last Wednesday that has left the country of 12 million shocked and bewildered. Bolivian President Luis Arce faces a wave of criticism at home and abroad from those claiming he engineered the coup to make himself look like a hero — an accusation first made by General Juan Jose Zúñiga before his sacking and arrest on charges of leading the armed uprising.

A string of Bolivian opposition figures united in calling the coup a political stunt, with Arce’s main political rival and one-time mentor, former leftist President Evo Morales, echoing the accusation late Sunday without providing evidence. Arce has vigorously denied the allegations.

Right-wing Argentine President Javier Milei became the first head of state to join the chorus of skeptics, attacking Bolivia’s history of socialist governments which he said endangers democracy. “The tale that was told was not very credible,” the presidency said of Wednesday’s alleged coup attempt — a dramatic reversal from Argentina’s initial statement condemning the troops occupying central La Paz.

Bolivian interim foreign minister, María Nela Prada, denounced Milei’s statement as “unfriendly and reckless” and “misinformed and biased” on Monday. Incensed over what she called Argentina’s “unacceptable denialism,” Prada and other officials appealed to Milei to respect Bolivia’s national sovereignty.

“We have always maintained a position of respect and we will demand the same respect,” said Gabriela Alcón, Bolivia’s deputy minister of communication.

Milei’s government doubled down on its denial of Bolivia’s attempted coup, escalating the diplomatic spat between the nations that share a long border and history of trade and cooperation.

“It is simply a description of the facts, an account of the different information that we are collecting,” presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni said in his daily press conference, without elaborating. “We are aware of the delicate institutional situation.”

Various right-wing opposition figures in Bolivia, arrested and still detained, over their alleged role in the 2019 mass protests that prompted then-President Morales to resign and flee, praised Milei’s stance against President Arce.

Last Wednesday, Gen. Zúñiga and other military officials stormed the presidential palace, ramming its doors with a tank and demanding a change of Cabinet. In a dramatic face-to-face confrontation, Arce ordered Zúñiga to back down — successfully putting a lid on the rebellion after just three chaotic hours that roiled the capital.

A brief outpouring of popular support for the embattled President Arce has given way to a firestorm of speculation about what really happened and whether Arce played a role in it. Authorities are widening their dragnet after arresting 21 soldiers, several of them retired, and at least one civilian in connection with the coup attempt. The alleged ringleaders, including Zúñiga, remain in custody pending investigations.

Senior Cabinet member Eduardo del Castillo insists that the coup was no ploy by Arce but rather a serious effort to change the government. Explaining its failure, he said: “Fortunately, many people were insubordinate.”

The Associated Press



Ashbridges Bay to host City's flagship fireworks celebration on Canada Day
Ashbridges Bay to host City's flagship fireworks celebration on Canada Day

If you're looking to take in a Canada Day fireworks display this evening, there are several options across the GTA. Ashbridges Bay will host the city's flagship fireworks celebration starting at 10...

4h ago

Beryl makes landfall as Category 4 hurricane on island near Grenada
Beryl makes landfall as Category 4 hurricane on island near Grenada

A dangerous and extremely powerful Hurricane Beryl made landfall Monday on the Caribbean island of Carriacou after becoming the earliest storm of Category 4 strength to form in the Atlantic, fueled by...

5h ago

Woman killed in Brampton crash involving car and transport truck
Woman killed in Brampton crash involving car and transport truck

A woman is dead following an early morning crash in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the intersection of Highway 50 where it meets Coleraine Drive and Major Mackenzie Drive just after 6:30...

7h ago

Maple Leafs sign D Chris Tanev to $27M deal, add Ekman-Larsson and Stolarz in free-agent deals
Maple Leafs sign D Chris Tanev to $27M deal, add Ekman-Larsson and Stolarz in free-agent deals

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed free-agent defenceman Chris Tanev to a six-year deal worth $27 million. The deal carries an average annual salary of $4.5 million. The 34-year-old played in 56...

4h ago

