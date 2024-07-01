Friends, partners, allies: Ambassador praises U.S-Canada relationship on Canada Day

People dressed in red and white ate bacon and pancakes drenched in maple syrup at the Canada Day celebrations at the Embassy of Canada in Washington, D.C., Monday July 1, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Geraldine Malone

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted July 1, 2024 1:04 pm.

Last Updated July 1, 2024 1:26 pm.

WASHINGTON — The unmistakable smell of maple syrup and bacon drifted down Pennsylvania Avenue Monday morning not far from the United States Capitol building as families dressed in red and white gathered to celebrate home away from home at the Embassy of Canada in Washington.

“Today is about celebrating Canada. It’s about celebrating our people, our values,” said Kirsten Hillman, Canada’s ambassador to the U.S.

The embassy’s Canada Day celebrations aimed to recreate a block party north of the international border with food, friends and family. Canadian music played as kids attempted to throw a beanbag in a giggle-filled game of cornhole.

The joyous tones of children singing rang out from the courtyard as the Chœur des enfants de Montréal sang a rendition of “Oh Canada” in English and French.

Hillman thanked Americans for taking part in the party. She said the relationship between Canada and the United States is the envy of the world.

“We are friends. We are partners. We are allies,” she said. “It’s something that we shouldn’t take for granted.”

It’s a message the ambassador has been bringing to Democrats and Republicans across the country ahead of the November U.S. election as the tight presidential race continues.

Both Donald Trump and Joe Biden are selling protectionist policies that could impact Canadian trade. Whoever wins will also be in power during the review of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement in 2026.

It’s especially clear at this moment that not all countries in the world have a productive relationship like Canada and the U.S., Hillman said. The North American neighbours share a history, a geography and the longest land border in the world, she added.

“We are essential to each other’s success: economic success, security, resilience,” Hillman said. “It’s something that we shouldn’t take for granted.”

Hillman urged Canadians and Americans to take a moment this week as both Canada Day and Independence Day are celebrated to appreciate that relationship and ensure it continues to grow stronger.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2024.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Beryl makes landfall as Category 4 hurricane on island near Grenada
Beryl makes landfall as Category 4 hurricane on island near Grenada

A dangerous and extremely powerful Hurricane Beryl made landfall Monday on the Caribbean island of Carriacou after becoming the earliest storm of Category 4 strength to form in the Atlantic, fueled by...

36m ago

Woman killed in Brampton crash involving car and transport truck
Woman killed in Brampton crash involving car and transport truck

A woman is dead following an early morning crash in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the intersection of Highway 50 where it meets Coleraine Drive and Major Mackenzie Drive just after 6:30...

2h ago

Ashbridges Bay to host City's flagship fireworks celebration on Canada Day
Ashbridges Bay to host City's flagship fireworks celebration on Canada Day

If you're looking to take in a Canada Day fireworks display this evening, there are several options across the GTA. Ashbridges Bay will host the city's flagship fireworks celebration starting at 10...

14m ago

Maple Leafs sign D Chris Tanev to $27M deal, add Ekman-Larsson and Stolarz in free-agent deals
Maple Leafs sign D Chris Tanev to $27M deal, add Ekman-Larsson and Stolarz in free-agent deals

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed free-agent defenceman Chris Tanev to a six-year deal worth $27 million. The deal carries an average annual salary of $4.5 million. The 34-year-old played in 56...

22m ago

Top Stories

Beryl makes landfall as Category 4 hurricane on island near Grenada
Beryl makes landfall as Category 4 hurricane on island near Grenada

A dangerous and extremely powerful Hurricane Beryl made landfall Monday on the Caribbean island of Carriacou after becoming the earliest storm of Category 4 strength to form in the Atlantic, fueled by...

36m ago

Woman killed in Brampton crash involving car and transport truck
Woman killed in Brampton crash involving car and transport truck

A woman is dead following an early morning crash in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the intersection of Highway 50 where it meets Coleraine Drive and Major Mackenzie Drive just after 6:30...

2h ago

Ashbridges Bay to host City's flagship fireworks celebration on Canada Day
Ashbridges Bay to host City's flagship fireworks celebration on Canada Day

If you're looking to take in a Canada Day fireworks display this evening, there are several options across the GTA. Ashbridges Bay will host the city's flagship fireworks celebration starting at 10...

14m ago

Maple Leafs sign D Chris Tanev to $27M deal, add Ekman-Larsson and Stolarz in free-agent deals
Maple Leafs sign D Chris Tanev to $27M deal, add Ekman-Larsson and Stolarz in free-agent deals

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed free-agent defenceman Chris Tanev to a six-year deal worth $27 million. The deal carries an average annual salary of $4.5 million. The 34-year-old played in 56...

22m ago

Most Watched Today

1:15
Canada Day activities around the GTA
Canada Day activities around the GTA

There are lots of activities around the GTA in celebration of Canada Day. Catalina Gillies with a look at what you can get up to this holiday.

4h ago

3:01
Toronto Pride Parade returns for 43rd year
Toronto Pride Parade returns for 43rd year

One of Canada's largest Pride events has wrapped up, bringing an end to a month of events across Toronto. David Zura was there to give us a look from the ground.

18h ago

0:59
1 dead, at least 2 injured in Hamilton shooting
1 dead, at least 2 injured in Hamilton shooting

Hamilton police officers say a man has died and at least two others have been injured at a house party in Flamborough.

18h ago

2:50
WestJet mechanics strike could impact summer tourism: experts
WestJet mechanics strike could impact summer tourism: experts

Nearly 100,000 travellers are impacted as the WestJet mechanic strike continues across the country. Afua Baah speaks with an expert who says summer tourism could be impacted if the labour dispute isn’t resolved soon.

18h ago

1:40
Canada Day Long Weekend at the Rogers Centre
Canada Day Long Weekend at the Rogers Centre

The Jays finish up their series with the Yankees on Sunday before hosting their Canada Day game against Houston on Monday afternoon.  And, as Lindsay Dunn reports, there are plenty of activities around the ballpark for fans this weekend.
More Videos