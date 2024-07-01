Japan launches an advanced Earth observation satellite on its new flagship H3 rocket

Japan’s H3 rocket carrying satellite Daichi 4 lifts off in Tanegashima Space Center, Tanegashima, Kagoshima prefecture, southern Japan, Monday, July 1, 2024. Japan’s space agency on Monday launched the new flagship H3 rocket carrying an upgraded observation satellite for disaster response and security.(Kyodo News via AP)

By Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Posted July 1, 2024 12:09 am.

Last Updated July 1, 2024 12:42 am.

TOKYO (AP) — Japan deployed an upgraded Earth observation satellite for disaster response and security after it was launched on a new flagship H3 rocket Monday.

The H3 No. 3 rocket lifted off from the Tanegashima Space Center on a southwestern Japanese island and released its payload about 16 minutes later as planned, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, said during a livestream.

The Advanced Land Observation Satellite, or ALOS-4, is tasked primarily with Earth observation and data collection for disaster response and mapmaking. It’s also capable of monitoring military activity, such as missile launches, with an infrared sensor developed by the Defense Ministry.

The rocket appeared to fly as planned, and JAXA is expected to give further details at a news conference later Monday. The launch was initially planned for Sunday but was delayed due to bad weather at the launch site.

The ALOS-4 is a successor to the current ALOS-2 and can observe a much wider area. Japan will operate both for the time being.

The launch was the third of the H3 system, after the successful one on Feb 17. and the shocking failed debut flight a year earlier when the rocket had to be destroyed with its payload — a satellite that was supposed to be the ALOS-3.

Japan sees a stable, commercially competitive space transport capability as key to its space program and national security.

JAXA and its main contractor Mitsubishi Heavy Industries have been developing the H3 launch system as a successor to its current mainstay, H-2A, which is set to retire after two more flights. MHI will eventually take over H3 production and launches from JAXA and hopes to make it commercially viable by cutting the launch cost to about half of the H-2A.

Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

WestJet and union reach second tentative agreement, strike to end
WestJet and union reach second tentative agreement, strike to end

The deal was announced by WestJet and the AMFA union late on Sunday. Members were encouraged to report back to work.

1m ago

Toronto police tow truck task force probing 8 instances of shots fired at vehicles, buildings
Toronto police tow truck task force probing 8 instances of shots fired at vehicles, buildings

Toronto police officers say all of the instances of gunfire in the city's east end happened between early Saturday and Sunday evening.

58m ago

Durham Region Transit fares increasing on July 1
Durham Region Transit fares increasing on July 1

Several Durham Region Transit fare categories will see increases on July 1. Officials say the increases are needed for enhancements.

3h ago

Downtown Toronto streets fill with thousands of revelers, rainbow flags for Pride parade
Downtown Toronto streets fill with thousands of revelers, rainbow flags for Pride parade

Toward the end of the Toronto Pride Parade, organizers cancelled the remainder of the parade as demonstrators sat on the road.

4h ago

Top Stories

WestJet and union reach second tentative agreement, strike to end
WestJet and union reach second tentative agreement, strike to end

The deal was announced by WestJet and the AMFA union late on Sunday. Members were encouraged to report back to work.

1m ago

Toronto police tow truck task force probing 8 instances of shots fired at vehicles, buildings
Toronto police tow truck task force probing 8 instances of shots fired at vehicles, buildings

Toronto police officers say all of the instances of gunfire in the city's east end happened between early Saturday and Sunday evening.

58m ago

Durham Region Transit fares increasing on July 1
Durham Region Transit fares increasing on July 1

Several Durham Region Transit fare categories will see increases on July 1. Officials say the increases are needed for enhancements.

3h ago

Downtown Toronto streets fill with thousands of revelers, rainbow flags for Pride parade
Downtown Toronto streets fill with thousands of revelers, rainbow flags for Pride parade

Toward the end of the Toronto Pride Parade, organizers cancelled the remainder of the parade as demonstrators sat on the road.

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Toronto Pride Parade returns for 43rd year
Toronto Pride Parade returns for 43rd year

One of Canada's largest Pride events has wrapped up, bringing an end to a month of events across Toronto. David Zura was there to give us a look from the ground.

5h ago

0:59
1 dead, at least 2 injured in Hamilton shooting
1 dead, at least 2 injured in Hamilton shooting

Hamilton police officers say a man has died and at least two others have been injured at a house party in Flamborough.

6h ago

2:37
The heat returns to the GTA midweek
The heat returns to the GTA midweek

In his seven-day forecast, Carl Lam has more on the return of hot temperatures in the middle of the week.

6h ago

2:50
WestJet mechanics strike could impact summer tourism: experts
WestJet mechanics strike could impact summer tourism: experts

Nearly 100,000 travellers are impacted as the WestJet mechanic strike continues across the country. Afua Baah speaks with an expert who says summer tourism could be impacted if the labour dispute isn’t resolved soon.

6h ago

1:40
Canada Day Long Weekend at the Rogers Centre
Canada Day Long Weekend at the Rogers Centre

The Jays finish up their series with the Yankees on Sunday before hosting their Canada Day game against Houston on Monday afternoon.  And, as Lindsay Dunn reports, there are plenty of activities around the ballpark for fans this weekend.
More Videos